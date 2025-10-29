OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd.: PARTNERSHIP OMRON HEALTHCARE UK & STROKE ASSOCIATION: Stroke Association and OMRON Healthcare UK Partner to Raise Awareness of Stroke Risk and Atrial Fibrillation

KYOTO, Japan, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stroke Association and OMRON Healthcare UK -- a group company of OMRON HEALTHCARE Co., Ltd. based in Japan -- have joined together for a three-year partnership to raise awareness of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) and how it is a major risk factor for stroke. The collaboration aims to educate individuals, pharmacists and healthcare professionals (HCPs) on the importance of early detection and regular monitoring of heart health.

Through this initiative, both organisations will share information and resources to support people's understanding of their potential risk factors so that they can take preventative action and seek medical advice, when needed. The campaign will highlight the importance of accessible and reliable tools for monitoring blood pressure and detecting irregular heart rhythms, specifically AFib detection, to help reduce the chances of stroke for people of all ages across the UK.

The growing stroke crisis in the UK

Stroke is the leading cause of complex adult disability and the fourth biggest cause of death in the UK. Every day, 240 people wake up to the impact of stroke in the UK. AFib, a common heart rhythm disorder, is a significant risk factor, increasing the likelihood of stroke by up to five times (*1). However, AFib often goes undetected due to a lack of symptoms (*2), making regular monitoring crucial for early intervention.

Karen Sanders, Managing Director EMEA at OMRON Healthcare, said: "Detecting AFib early can be lifesaving. Through our partnership with the Stroke Association, we are committed to empowering people with the tools and knowledge to take control of their heart health, helping to prevent strokes before they happen."

Helping people understand their risk

The partnership aims to raise awareness of the importance of monitoring blood pressure and heart rhythm as part of stroke prevention. From a manual pulse check to clinically validated tools, there are many ways to track one's health. The Stroke Association recommends that people seek medical advice from a healthcare professional to confirm if they have AFib or high blood pressure. Juliet Bouverie OBE, CEO of the Stroke Association, said: "We know that early detection of Atrial Fibrillation can prevent thousands of strokes each year. In the UK, someone has a stroke every five minutes and, worryingly, this has been increasing in recent years. Stroke is a killer and, additionally, the lives of the 90,000 people who survive a stroke every year in the UK change in an instant as they can be left unable to move, see, speak or even swallow. Yet around 90% of those strokes are preventable as they are the result of lifestyle choices such as poor diet, lack of exercise, smoking and alcohol consumption. We hope the Government will help to stop strokes from happening too through the 10 Year Health Plan and its focus on prevention."

"It is also vital that everyone knows what causes a stroke, so they can take proactive steps to look after their health. That's why we're partnering with OMRON -- to encourage people to find out if they are at risk of having a stroke so that they can make the changes needed to reduce their chances, if required."

Raising awareness across consumer, pharmacy and healthcare channels

The partnership will launch a nationwide awareness campaign to reach three key audiences:

- Patients: Digital campaigns, social media outreach, and in-store education materials in pharmacies will provide information on stroke prevention and encourage self-monitoring.

- Pharmacies: OMRON will provide educational materials, staff training and in-store product demonstrations to help pharmacists guide customers on AFib detection.

- Healthcare Professionals (HCPs): Webinars, workshops and participation in medical conferences will offer guidance on integrating AFib monitoring into clinical practice.

Patient experiences

Stroke survivors, Keith and Elaine, are sharing their powerful stories to raise awareness of the importance of blood pressure monitoring and early detection of AFib, a common but often silent cause of stroke.

Keith, 74, from Brighton, had a stroke at home. His wife's quick recognition of the FAST symptoms (facial drooping, arm weakness and slurred speech) helped to ensure he received urgent hospital care and made a good recovery. It was only after his stroke that tests revealed undiagnosed AFib, despite him experiencing palpitations for over a year and receiving "all-clear" results from short-term ECGs. Keith now believes that more rigorous monitoring could have detected his AF earlier and possibly prevented his stroke.

Elaine, 46, from Clackmannanshire, had a stroke just two days before her 45th birthday. She began to feel dizzy and clammy as she was doing housework. She soon noticed that her face was drooping, and she was slurring her speech -- so she and her family knew what was happening. A high blood pressure reading confirmed their suspicions. A CT scan at hospital revealed that Elaine had a stroke. She is now encouraging others of all ages to monitor their health and know how to spot the signs of stroke.

Elaine and Keith's experiences highlight the importance of not dismissing symptoms and to make blood pressure monitoring part of everyday routine.

How to get involved

- Read the Stroke Association's advice on stroke prevention here: https://www.stroke.org.uk/stroke/manage-risk

- While medical checks are needed to confirm if one has AFib, checking his/her own heart rate may help him/her spot early signs of possible problems. If one wants to check his/her heart rate, one can try a manual pulse check.

- HCPs & Pharmacists: Join the association's educational sessions, stock OMRON BPMs and integrate AFib monitoring into patient care. Visit OMRON Academy and OMRON Pharmacy Academy to participate.

Disclaimers:

*1. Kim, Daehoon, et al. "Ideal blood pressure in patients with atrial fibrillation." Journal of the American College of Cardiology 72.11 (2018): 1233-1245.

*2. Brandes, Axel et al. "Risk Factor Management in Atrial Fibrillation." Arrhythmia & electrophysiology review vol. 7,2 (2018): 118-127. doi:10.15420/aer.2018.18.2

About the Stroke Association

- The Stroke Association is the only charity in the UK providing life-long support for all stroke survivors and their families. It provides tailored support to tens of thousands of stroke survivors each year, fund vital scientific research, and campaign to secure the best care for everyone affected by stroke.

- Anyone affected by stroke can visit stroke.org.uk or call the association's dedicated Stroke Support Helpline on 0303 3033 100 for information, guidance or a chat when times are tough.

- One can follow the association on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer:

The Stroke Association is proud to collaborate with OMRON Healthcare UK to raise awareness of stroke prevention and the importance of understanding risk factors like High Blood Pressure and Atrial Fibrillation. This partnership is focused on education and awareness only. The Stroke Association does not endorse or recommend any specific medical devices, including OMRON blood pressure monitors, nor does it receive donations or proceeds from the sale of any products.

About OMRON Healthcare: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202510237667-O1-YkU53Nm6.pdf

OMRON Healthcare Group is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. For more information on OMRON's Healthcare business in the United Kingdom, please visit OMRON's website at: https://www.omron-healthcare.co.uk/

