

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Capcom Co., Ltd. (CCOEY, 9697.T), a Japanese video game company, on Wednesday reported a rise in earnings and revenue for the first half. In addition, the firm has reaffirmed its annual guidance.



For the six-month period to September 30, the company posted a net income of JPY 27.514 billion, or JPY 65.77 per share, higher than JPY 15.275 billion, or JPY 0 per share, in the same period last year.



Ordinary profit stood at JPY 36.543 billion, compared with JPY 20.706 billion in the previous year. Operating income surged to JPY 39.333 billion from the prior year's JPY 20.726 billion. Sales stood at JPY 81.152 billion, up from JPY 56.402 billion a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company still expects to post a net income of JPY 51 billion, up 5.3% from last year. Basic income per share is still projected to be at JPY 121.93. Capcom continues to project annual sales of JPY 190 billion, up 12% from last year.



For the full year, the company still aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 40 per share, unchanged from last year's JPY 40 per share.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News