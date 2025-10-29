

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Central Japan Railway Company (CJPRY, 9022.T) on Wednesday reported a rise in earnings and revenue for the first half. In addition, the firm has revised up its annual guidance.



For the six-month period to September 30, the company posted a net income of JPY 298.116 billion, or JPY 305.12 per basic share, higher than JPY 233.647 billion, or JPY 237.45 per basic share, in the same period last year.



Ordinary profit stood at JPY 425.667 billion, compared with JPY 335.467 billion in the previous year. Operating income increased to JPY 454.051 billion from the prior year's JPY 365.209 billion. Revenue was JPY 982.202 billion, up from JPY 873.865 billion a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company now expects to post a net income of JPY 480 billion, up 4.7% from last year. Basic income per share is now projected to be at JPY 493.58. Central Japan Railway now projects annual revenue of JPY 1.937 trillion, up 5.7% from last year.



Earlier, Central Japan Railway was expecting to report an annual net profit of JPY 423 billion, or JPY 432.34 per basic share, on revenue of JPY 1.865 trillion.



For the full year, the company still aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 32 per share, higher than last year's JPY 31 per share.



