Dovre Group Plc: Dovre Group Plc initiates a group-wide structural evaluation process

As announced in connection with the profit warning on October 9, 2025, weakened profit development has placed the entire Group in a financially challenging situation. As one of the immediate actions to secure the conditions for continuing operations, the Board of Directors of Dovre Group Plc has decided to launch a group-wide strategic and structural evaluation process.

The company is sharpening its strategy as a renewable energy operator and seeking solutions for the divestment or other arrangements of non-core or unprofitable business units. The strategic review covers the entire Group.

"The review concerns the whole Group and, among the business units, primarily Suvic AB, Proha and eSite. Suvic's operations in Sweden have been loss-making, while Proha and eSite are not part of Dovre's core business," says Ville Vuori, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dovre Group Plc. "At the heart of everything, however, is successful sales - no structural arrangement alone will solve the situation without profitable sales. Success requires that we win new projects and execute them efficiently and with high quality," Vuori continues.

The aim of the broad transformation program is to ensure the proper sizing and allocation of the Group's resources in a profitable way to its strategic business areas - above all, renewable energy construction and battery energy storage system (BESS) solutions.

"These measures are also a reaction to changes in the renewable energy construction market," says Sanna Outa-Ollila, Acting CEO of Dovre Group Plc. "Wind farm construction has recently slowed down, and several anticipated solar park projects have not reached their planned starting phase. It is therefore important to prepare for a shift in focus, at least in the short term, towards energy storage solutions, while ensuring that we maintain our competitiveness in other green transition projects."

The measures will commence immediately, and the process will proceed under the direction of the Board of Directors. Updates on the progress and decisions based on the evaluation process will be announced separately.

