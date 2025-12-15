Anzeige
Lithium wird plötzlich knapp: 3% Weltproduktion aktuell weg
WKN: 929183 | ISIN: FI0009008098
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.12.2025 15:10 Uhr
Dovre Group Plc: Suvic Oy, a subsidiary of Dovre Group Plc, has lost District Court proceedings related to a wind farm earthworks and cabling contract

Dovre Group Plc | Inside Information | December 15, 2025, at 4:09 PM

The Helsinki District Court issued its decision in the matter today, 15 December 2025. As a result of the judgment, Suvic will be required to pay outstanding contract instalments, damages and the counterparty's legal costs totalling approximately EUR 3.2 million, in addition to default interest. Suvic Oy acted as the client in the contract and, in the proceedings initiated on 10 March 2023, as both defendant and claimant. Suvic is considering appealing the judgment.

In its profit warning published on 9 October 2025 at 10:57 a.m. EET, Dovre Group Plc stated that the financial risks related to the ongoing dispute cases had been critically assessed, and the company decided at that time to recognise a provision with a negative earnings impact of EUR 3.5 million.

For further information, please contact:

Suvic Oy
Markku Taskinen, CEO
Tel. +358 50 343 1482
mta@suvic.fi

Dovre Group Plc
Timo Saarinen, Acting CEO and Interim CFO
Tel. +358 50 452 4215
timo.saarinen@dovregroup.com

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.dovregroup.com

