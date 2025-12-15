Dovre Group Plc: Suvic Oy, a subsidiary of Dovre Group Plc, has lost District Court proceedings related to a wind farm earthworks and cabling contract

Dovre Group Plc | Inside Information | December 15, 2025, at 4:09 PM
The Helsinki District Court issued its decision in the matter today, 15 December 2025. As a result of the judgment, Suvic will be required to pay outstanding contract instalments, damages and the counterparty's legal costs totalling approximately EUR 3.2 million, in addition to default interest. Suvic Oy acted as the client in the contract and, in the proceedings initiated on 10 March 2023, as both defendant and claimant. Suvic is considering appealing the judgment.
In its profit warning published on 9 October 2025 at 10:57 a.m. EET, Dovre Group Plc stated that the financial risks related to the ongoing dispute cases had been critically assessed, and the company decided at that time to recognise a provision with a negative earnings impact of EUR 3.5 million.
