Dovre Group Plc: Acting CEO of Dovre Group resigns

November 07, 2025

Dovre appoints Interim CFO Timo Saarinen as new Acting CEO

Acting CEO of Dovre Group Plc, Sanna Outa-Ollila, has handed in her resignation to the Board of Directors of Dovre today, November 7, 2025. Outa-Ollila has held the position of Acting CEO since December 17, 2024.

Outa-Ollila's last day in the position will be November 21, 2025. Dovre Group's board has appointed Interim CFO Timo Saarinen as Acting CEO from November 22, 2025. Saarinen also continues as Interim CFO. Outa-Ollila and the Board of Directors have agreed on a flexible transition and hand-over, during which she will also support the Group's management and board in strategically important ongoing processes.

"I would like to extend a warm thank you to Sanna for her time and contribution at Dovre. She took over the Acting CEO role amid significant changes and has led the company steadily and purposefully. To ensure continuity, Sanna will stay on as a consultant supporting the operative management of the company, so our cooperation continues", says Ville Vuori, chairman of the board of Dovre Group. "As Interim CFO, Timo is already thoroughly familiar with the group, which positions him well for also stepping in as Acting CEO with a short lead time", Vuori continues.

"My resignation is due to personal reasons, and I am committed to continue supporting the management of the company to my best ability as needed. I will do my best to ensure a smooth and controlled hand-over of duties", Sanna Outa-Ollila explains.

