Dovre Group Plc: Dovre Group Plc has received Notice of Termination from Alight Ukko Oy addressed to Suvic Oy concerning the Eurajoki solar park construction project

Dovre Group Plc | Inside Information | January 02, 2026, at 8:44 AM

Dovre Group Plc has received Notice of Termination from Alight Ukko Oy addressed to Suvic Oy concerning the Suvic Oy's Eurajoki solar park construction project.

Dovre Group Plc will publish additional information about the financial effects of the subject matter separately.

