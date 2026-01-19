Dovre Group Plc: Dovre Group Plc applies for corporate restructuring

Dovre Group Plc | Inside Information | January 19, 2026, at 6:21 PM

Dovre Group Plc ("Dovre") has today submitted an application for the initiation of corporate restructuring proceedings to the District Court of Länsi-Uusimaa.

Dovre will later announce the court's decision concerning the restructuring application.

The application for corporate restructuring includes unpublished, unaudited financial information about Dovre. These can be found as an appendix to this release.

For further information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc

Kalervo Rötsä, Chairman of the Board of Directors

kalervo.rotsa@dovregroup.com

Markku Taskinen, CEO

markku.taskinen@dovregroup.com

