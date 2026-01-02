Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 929183 | ISIN: FI0009008098 | Ticker-Symbol: 0BE
Frankfurt
02.01.26 | 08:22
0,033 Euro
+2,45 % +0,001
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DOVRE GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOVRE GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0620,08311:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.01.2026 07:30 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dovre Group Plc: The Board of Directors of Dovre Group Oyj's subsidiary Suvic Oy has filed for bankruptcy of Suvic Oy

Dovre Group Plc | Inside Information | January 02, 2026, at 8:01 AM

The Board of Directors of Dovre Group Plc's ("Dovre") subsidiary Suvic Oy has today decided to file for bankruptcy of Suvic Oy.

The bankruptcy petition has been filed with the Oulu District Court.

"The business of Dovre and its other subsidiaries, Proha, Renetec and the business unit eSite belonging to Dovre will continue as usual", says Chairman of the Board Kalervo Rötsä.

Dovre will announce separately later regarding the decision concerning Suvic Oy's bankruptcy petition.

For further information, please contact:
Dovre Group Plc
Tel. +358 40 560 9891
Markku Taskinen, CEO
mta@suvic.fi

Distribution
Main media
www.dovregroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.