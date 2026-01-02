Dovre Group Plc: The Board of Directors of Dovre Group Oyj's subsidiary Suvic Oy has filed for bankruptcy of Suvic Oy

Dovre Group Plc | Inside Information | January 02, 2026, at 8:01 AM

The Board of Directors of Dovre Group Plc's ("Dovre") subsidiary Suvic Oy has today decided to file for bankruptcy of Suvic Oy.

The bankruptcy petition has been filed with the Oulu District Court.

"The business of Dovre and its other subsidiaries, Proha, Renetec and the business unit eSite belonging to Dovre will continue as usual", says Chairman of the Board Kalervo Rötsä.

Dovre will announce separately later regarding the decision concerning Suvic Oy's bankruptcy petition.

