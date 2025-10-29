Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die 80-Milliarden-Dollar-Nuklear-Renaissance: Warum Uran der heißeste Sektor der Welt ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PRK5 | ISIN: CA29385B1094 | Ticker-Symbol: 2AV
Tradegate
27.10.25 | 08:19
0,040 Euro
-4,82 % -0,002
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENTHUSIAST GAMING HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENTHUSIAST GAMING HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0370,04611:52
0,0400,04410:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2025 00:06 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enthusiast Gaming Inc.: Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. ("Enthusiast Gaming" or the "Company") (TSX: EGLX), a leading digital publisher focused on building tools, platforms, and experiences for gamers, is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors (the "Board"), which took place at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on October 28, 2025.

All nominees as set forth in the Company's management information circular dated September 15, 2025 (the "Circular"), were elected as directors of Enthusiast Gaming at the Meeting. Detailed results of the votes are set out below.

NomineeVotes For%Votes Withheld%
John Albright11,665,77091.70%1,056,3028.30%
Scott Michael O'Neil12,460,19097.94%261,8822.06%
Thomas Hearne12,219,98096.05%502,0923.95%
John Zorbas11,773,32892.54%948,7447.46%
Sara Slane12,040,30994.64%681,7635.36%
Jordan Gnat11,938,26493.84%783,8086.16%

The shareholders also: (1) voted in favour of setting the number of directors at six; (2) approved the appointment of RSM Canada LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditor; and (3) voted in favour of the Issuance Resolution (as such term is defined in the Circular). Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:

Outcome of VoteVotes For%Votes Withheld/Against%
Number of DirectorsCarried37,367,24688.76%4,729,57611.24%
Appointment of AuditorsCarried41,875,48999.47%221,3330.53%
Issuance ResolutionCarried12,174,50295.70%547,5704.30%


About Enthusiast Gaming
Enthusiast Gaming builds tools, platforms, and experiences that make every moment of play more meaningful. Its portfolio of owned and operated digital properties includes some of the most recognizable names in gaming, such as U.GG, Icy-Veins, TheSimsResource, PocketGamer, Addicting Games, and Fantasy Football Scout, as well as the global B2B event series PocketGamer Connects. Through these assets, Enthusiast Gaming generates revenue from programmatic advertising, subscriptions, and events, and is focused on expanding its owned IP and deepening direct engagement with its audience.

Contacts
Enthusiast Gaming: Alex Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer
Investors: investor@enthusiastgaming.com
Media: press@enthusiastgaming.com

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.