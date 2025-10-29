

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Endesa SA (ELE, ELE.MC) Wednesday said that its nine-month net profit rose 22 percent from the prior year, helped by good performance from the generation and supply businesses. Looking ahead, the company also reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2025.



The Spanish electric utility company reported net profit of 1.71 billion euros in the first nine months of the year, higher than last year's 1.40 billion euros. Endesa said that ordinary net profit climbed 26 percent to 1.74 billion euros from 1.38 billion euros in the same period a year ago.



During the nine-month period, revenue rose marginally by 1.2 percent to 15.95 billion euros from 15.77 billion euros in the previous-year period. According to the company, EBITDA for the given period was up 9 percent to 4.22 billion euros from 3.88 billion euros in the corresponding period of fiscal 2024.



Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its full-year 2025 outlook at the upper end of its range, i.e., net profit of 2.0 billion euros and EBITDA of 5.6 billion euros.



On the BME Spanish Exchange, ELE.MC is up 0.30 percent on Wednesday's trading at 30.21 euros.



