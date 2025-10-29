Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.10.2025
Die 80-Milliarden-Dollar-Nuklear-Renaissance: Warum Uran der heißeste Sektor der Welt ist
29.10.2025 11:22 Uhr
FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth & Co. A/S major shareholder announcement

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 36-2025
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
29 October 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark


FLSmidth & Co. A/S ("FLSmidth" or the "Company") hereby announces the following notification received pursuant to section 39 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Société Générale S.A. regarding its holdings of financial instruments relating to shares in FLSmidth.

On 28 October 2025, Société Générale S.A. informed FLSmidth that, as of 22 October 2025, its aggregate holding of financial instruments with a similar economic effect to holding shares in FLSmidth corresponded to 6.97% of the Company's total share capital and voting rights.

Prior to this, Société Générale S.A.'s total holding corresponded to less than 5.00% of FLSmidth's share capital and voting rights.

This announcement is made in accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act. For further information, please see the attached notification form.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Media
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

Attachments

  • FLSmidth Company Announcement no. 36-2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b5e76ba2-bdc4-43bf-9728-e900728889b9)
  • 36-2025_Notification form Société Générale S.A. (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0e8ebd42-c466-49ec-bad8-9033e6cf8413)

