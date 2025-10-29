

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NiSource Inc. (NI) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $94.7 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $85.7 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.



Excluding items, NiSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $91.8 million or $0.19 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



NiSource Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $94.7 Mln. vs. $85.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.19 last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News