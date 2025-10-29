NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - Entergy Corp (ETR) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $694 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $645 million, or $1.50 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Entergy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $694 million or $1.53 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Entergy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $694 Mln. vs. $645 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.53 vs. $1.50 last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.85 to $3.95
