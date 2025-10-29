Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from a property-wide soil geochemical survey and rock sampling program from its wholly owned Adams Plateau Project located in south-central British Columbia.

Highlights:

Extensive Coverage: Over 5,000 soil samples were collected over an approximate 35 km 2 area with a focus on infilling and expanding the historical soil grids. Over 90 rock samples were also collected expanding surface mineralization.

High Grades Present: Multiple rock samples returned grades exceeding 1,000 g/t Ag (see table 1). Highlights Include: 3,156 g/t silver equivalent* (2,310 g/t Ag, 1.7% Zn and 20.0% Pb**) 2,154 g/t silver equivalent* (1,230 g/t Ag, 5.4% Zn and 20.0% Pb**) 2,109 g/t silver equivalent* (835 g/t Ag, 13% Zn and 20.0% Pb**)

Anomalies locally extend zones with strong historic drilling results: 4.8 m at 1,393 g/t silver equivalent* (348 g/t Ag, 0.72 g/t Au, 8.5% Zn, 18.8% Pb) in hole DH76-1 1 . 3.66 m at 468 g/t silver equivalent* (180 g/t Ag, 2.4% Zn, 5.7% Pb) in hole DH81-1 2 .

Robust Anomalies: Numerous multi-element soil anomalies are defined and represent high-priority targets for further work including drill testing (see figure 1).

Unlocking New Search Space: Both the soil geochemical survey and rock sampling program are initial steps in pinpointing drill targets and unlocking a multi-km search space.

Red Mountain Assays Pending: Assays remain pending for 8 holes from the summer drill program at the Red Mountain Project, Alaska.

*Notes: g/t=grams per tonne; AgEq=silver equivalent; ZnEq=zinc equivalent; m=metres; Ag=silver; Au=gold; Cu=copper; Zn=zinc; Pb=lead; 1ppm=1 g/t. Equivalencies are calculated using ratios with metal prices of US$2,750/tonne Zn, US$2,100/tonne Pb, US$8,880/tonne Cu, US$1,850/oz Au, and US$23/oz Ag and metal recoveries are based on metallurgical work returned of 90% Zn, 75% Pb, 70% Cu, 70% Ag, and 80% Au. Silver Equivalent (AgEq g/t) = [Zn (%) x 47.81] + [Pb (%) x 30.43] + [Cu (%) x 119] + [Ag (g/t) x 1] + [Au (g/t) x 91.93

**20.0% is the upper limit for Pb using method OG62. Further overlimit testing was not completed on samples >20.0% Pb

Galen McNamara, CEO, stated: "Our work on the Adams Plateau Project represents an important step towards defining drill targets and realizing the full potential of this road-accessible project. The extensive surface mineralization on the Project is very encouraging and underscores the prospectivity of the Eagle Bay assemblage. Concurrently, the Company is looking forward to announcing its plans for a winter drill program at the Mogollon Project which will be guided by a set of precisely planned drill holes along the Queen Vein."

Executive Chairman, Gary R. Thompson, stated: "We are excited to have firmed up the widespread polymetallic mineralization at the Adams Plateau Project with great new results. Silver47 has a busy fall- winter planned with assays pending for 8 holes from the summer drill program at the Red Mountain VMS Project, Alaska and fall-winter drilling ramp-up on the Mogollon Silver-Gold Project, New Mexico."





Figure 1. Plan Map of Adams Plateau Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10967/272263_f36bf0005410fa22_002full.jpg

Table 1. Sampling result highlights

Target Sample

Number Sample

Type Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Zn (%) Pb (%) Cu (%) AgEq* (g/t) Lucky-Elsie J039530 Outcrop 2310 1.66 1.7 20.0 0.04 3156 Lucky-Elsie J039524 Float 1230 0.58 5.4 20.0 0.04 2154 Lucky-Elsie J039775 Outcrop 835 0.49 13.0 20.0 0.01 2109 Lucky-Elsie J039529 Outcrop 635 1.29 6.9 15.9 0.05 1574 Lucky-Elsie J039766 Outcrop 505 0.96 7.7 20.0 0.01 1570 Lucky-Elsie J039776 Outcrop 367 0.61 4.6 10.5 0.04 967 Lucky-Elsie J039773 Outcrop 188 1.41 5.5 4.9 0.03 733 Lucky-Elsie J039772 Outcrop 115 0.91 4.9 4.6 0.08 583 Lucky-Elsie J039771 Outcrop 108 0.75 1.4 3.2 0.01 343 Lucky-Elsie J039790 Outcrop 102 1.09 8.6 5.0 0.19 785 Lucky-Elsie J039789 Outcrop 102 0.90 5.8 5.1 0.24 648 Lucky-Elsie J039540 Float 79 1.12 2.1 2.1 0.30 380 Lucky-Elsie J039528 Float 53 1.28 6.5 1.4 0.12 535 Lucky-Elsie J039525 Outcrop 35 1.59 2.0 1.2 0.04 319 Lucky-Elsie J039769 Outcrop 15 0.15 22.5 0.6 0.01 1124 Spar J039509 Outcrop 344 0.12 9.0 11.4 0.12 1144 Spar J039758 Outcrop 150 0.62 2.7 8.9 0.06 613 Spar J039756 Outcrop 147 0.27 2.4 5.6 0.60 528 Spar J039760 Outcrop 49 0.20 3.7 1.5 0.12 300 Spar J039757 Outcrop 44 0.05 9.3 1.5 0.11 553 Spar J039759 Outcrop 28 0.03 3.5 1.4 0.24 269 Wad J039788 Outcrop 195 0.74 3.2 1.9 2.91 819

*Notes: g/t=grams per tonne; AgEq=silver equivalent; ZnEq=zinc equivalent; m=metres; Ag=silver; Au=gold; Cu=copper; Zn=zinc; Pb=lead; 1ppm=1 g/t. Equivalencies are calculated using ratios with metal prices of US$2,750/tonne Zn, US$2,100/tonne Pb, US$8,880/tonne Cu, US$1,850/oz Au, and US$23/oz Ag and metal recoveries are based on metallurgical work returned of 90% Zn, 75% Pb, 70% Cu, 70% Ag, and 80% Au. Silver Equivalent (AgEq g/t) = [Zn (%) x 47.81] + [Pb (%) x 30.43] + [Cu (%) x 119] + [Ag (g/t) x 1] + [Au (g/t) x 91.93]

Adams Plateau Project

The road accessible Adams Plateau Project is located approximately 100 km north-east of Kamloops, British Columbia. Sediment-hosted polymetallic massive sulfide mineralization (silver, copper, gold, zinc and lead) at Adams Plateau is hosted within the prospective Eagle Bay assemblage. The project has excellent infrastructure including extensive road network from past logging activity, power and rail-lines and services are nearby.

Work in 2025 comprised project-wide soil and rock geochemical surveys (Figure 1). Grid-based soil sampling (5,002 samples) was designed to infill and expand on previous surveys aimed at covering the entirety of the prospective Eagle Bay assemblage across the project. Prospecting and rock sampling (83 samples) was also completed near previously reported high-grade soil and rock anomalies.

Results and highlights from 2025 rock sampling program include:

Lucky-Elsie: High-grade mineralization at the Lucky-Elsie area is characterized by a northeast-southwest trending 1.5 km zone of massive to semi-massive sulfide lenses, following the main foliation, which dips to the northwest. Grab samples from the trend returned up to 2,310 g/t Ag with 20.0% Pb and 1.7% Zn (J039530) and 1,230 g/t Ag with 20.0% Pb and 5.4% Zn (J039524, Figure 2 and Table 1).

Spar-Ex: High-grade mineralization at the Spar-Ex area is hosted in siliceous and graphitic phyllites of the Eagle Bay Assemblage with sulfides consisting of pyrite, galena, sphalerite, and chalcopyrite. Semi-massive lenses are localized along folds and are locally thickened to approximately 3 m along a strike length of at least 365 meters. Grab samples from the area returned up to 344 g/t Ag with 11.4% Pb and 9.0% Zn (J039509) and 150 g/t Ag with 8.9% Pb and 2.7% Zn (J039758, Figure 2 and Table 1).

Results and highlights from the 2025 soil geochemical survey include:

Wad-Second (North) : Approximately 2 km north of the WAD-Second showing, a northeast trending Pb-Zn-Cu soil anomaly was defined and underlain by the prospective Johnson Lake Unit of the Eagle Bay assemblage. The 500 m by 1,000 m multi-element anomaly is located on the western limb of the property-scale antiform.

Wad-Second (East): A second, northeast-southwest trending, approximately 1 km long, Ag-Pb-Zn soil anomaly was defined approximately 1 km east of WAD-Second showing. This soil anomaly is underlain by metamorphic rocks of the Eagle Bay assemblage.

Mosquito King East: A significant coincident Cu-Pb-Zn soil anomaly was outlined 1 km east of the Mosquito King occurrence, trending approximately north-south. The anomaly is underlain by sedimentary rocks of the Eagle Bay assemblage.

King Tut East : A significant Pb-Zn soil anomaly with a lesser Ag-Cu anomaly was defined 1 km east of the King Tut occurrence on the contact of sedimentary rocks of the Eagle Bay assemblage and a quartz-feldspar porphyry intrusion. The anomalous zone near the hinge of a significant property-scale, north-south trending antiform.

Spar : A northeast-southwest trending Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu soil anomaly, approximately 1 km SW of the Spar occurrence was defined. The anomaly is underlain by prospective rocks of the Eagle Bay assemblage. The orthogonal orientation of the anomaly with respect to the underlying stratigraphy suggest a structural control on mineralization rather than stratabound.

Next Steps

These new rock and soil geochemical results together with the extensive historical geochemical database will be used to refine high-priority drill targets. The recently granted 5-year multi-year area-based ("MYAB") exploration permit provides the Company authorization to drill test many of the targets across the project area.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Rock and soil samples were bagged onsite and delivered to ALS Minerals Laboratories in Kamloops, British Columbia. ALS Kamloops / North Vancouver is certified with ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accreditation from the Standards Council of Canada.

Rock samples were prepared (CRU-31, SPL-31 and PUL-31) and then analysed for 48 elements by ICP-MS on a 0.25-gram aliquot using a four-acid digestion (method ME-MS61). Gold was analyzed by fire assay on a 30-gram aliquot with an AA finish (Au-AA23). Overlimit samples (e.g. Ag, Cu, Pb & Zn) were re-analyzed using an ore-grade, four-acid digestion and ICP-AES finish (method ME-OG62).

Soil samples were field dried in a temperature-controlled field tent in camp before being shipped to the ALS lab. The samples were then screened to -180 microns (SCR-41) analysed using an aqua regia digestion followed by an ICP-MS finish (method ME-MS41). Gold was analyzed on a 25-gram aliquot with an ICP-MS finish (Au-ST43).

Technical Disclosure

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Galen McNamara, P. Geo., the CEO of the Company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The historical drill results reported herein are from work conducted by previous operators. The Company has not verified the historical data and such data should not be relied upon.

References

1 Diamond Drilling Report on the Spar Group 1, Kamloops Mining Division, Gutrath, Gordon Charles, 1976.

2 Geology of the Adams Plateau Property, Kamloops Mining Division, Dickie, G., 1983.

About Silver47 Exploration

Silver47 Exploration Corp is a mineral exploration company, focused on uncovering and developing silver-rich deposits in North America. The Company is creating a leading high-grade US-focused silver developer with a combined resource totaling 236 Moz AgEq at 334 g/t AgEq inferred and 10 Moz at 333 g/t AgEq Indicated. With operations in Alaska, Nevada and New Mexico, Silver47 Exploration is anchored in America's most prolific mining jurisdictions. For detailed information regarding the resource estimates, assumptions, and technical reports, please refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report and other filings available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company trades on the TSXV under the ticker symbol AGA and OTCQB under the ticker symbol AAGAF.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.silver47.ca and see the Technical Report filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and titled "Technical Report on the Red Mountain VMS Property Bonnifield Mining District, Alaska, USA with an effective date January 12, 2024, and prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd."

