Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Alan Pangbourne as an advisor to the Company.

Michael G. Allen, President & CEO of StrikePoint, commented, "We are proud to welcome Alan to our advisory board. Alan has a long history of successful M&A, mine builds and turnarounds. His experience will be invaluable as we pursue opportunities for growth for StrikePoint and advance the Hercules Gold Project."

Mr. Pangbourne is an accomplished mining executive and board director with more than 40 years of global experience. Mr. Pangbourne is the former COO of SSR Mining ("SSR"), playing a lead role in growing SSR from a 100,000 oz Au/year producer to an over 400,000 oz Au/year producer through the acquisition of the Marigold and Seabee Mines.

Currently, Alan serves on the board of OceanaGold Corporation where he is Chair of the Technical Committee and is member of the Audit & Risk and Sustainability Committee. Previously, Alan was on the board of Guyana Goldfields, where he was also President and CEO and successfully led the company through a strategic sale to Zijin Mining. Mr. Pangbourne was also formerly President, CEO and Director of Chesapeake Gold.

Earlier in his career, Alan held senior executive positions Kinross Gold (VP Projects, South America), and BHP Billiton (President & COO, Nickel Americas). He is widely recognized for leading operational turnarounds, major project development, and M&A integration that delivered sustained business growth and strong shareholder value. Additionally, Mr. Pangbourne was also General Manager at an Engineering company that specialized in gold heap leach and carbon in pulp plants.

About StrikePoint Gold

Headed by CEO Michael G. Allen, StrikePoint is a multi-asset gold exploration company focused on building precious metals resources in the Western United States and in Canada.

StrikePoint is rapidly becoming one of its largest holders of mineral claims with approximately 145 square kilometers of prospective geology under claim, encompassing two district scale projects, the Hercules Gold Project and the Cuprite Gold Project.

Mr. Allen has been working in the Walker Lane for the last 15 years, with multiple transactions completed in that timeframe including the acquisition of the Sterling Gold Project, located near Beatty, Nevada, and the sale of Northern Empire Resources Corp. to Coeur Mining, Inc. for approximately C$120 million. The Sterling Gold Project is now part of AnglogGold Ashanti plc's Aurthur Gold project.

The Management and Board of StrikePoint has strong expertise in exploration, finance and engineering.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC.,

"Michael G. Allen"

Michael G. Allen

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "speculates", "could" or "would". These forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the completion of the Private Placement; the intended use of proceeds from the Private Placement; and the receipt of all necessary approvals for the completion of the Private Placement, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company will complete the Private Placement on the terms as anticipated by management, and that the Company will receive all necessary approvals for the completion of the Private Placement, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the failure to complete the Private Placement in the timeframe and on the terms as anticipated by management, market conditions, metal prices, and risks relating to the Company not receiving all necessary approvals for the completion of the Private Placement, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, forecast or intended and readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272326

SOURCE: StrikePoint Gold Inc.