idD Portugal Defence , the Portuguese public entity overseeing the nation's Defence Industry, has endorsed Allied's Borralha Tungsten Project as a strategic initiative of national importance .

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - Allied Critical Metals (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that idD Portugal Defence, the Portuguese public entity overseeing the nation's Defence Industry, has endorsed Allied's Borralha Tungsten Project as a strategic initiative of national importance with direct impact on Portugal's and Europe's defence supply chains.

The Company has received a formal Letter of Recognition that acknowledges Allied's leadership role in re-establishing tungsten production in Portugal - a milestone step toward strengthening Europe's independence in critical raw materials. Tungsten is indispensable to modern defence, aerospace, and high-performance manufacturing, and Allied's Borralha and Vila Verde projects position Portugal at the center of Europe's mission to secure its own supply under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act.

This acknowledgement means the following:

It places the Borralha project on the radar of Portugal's Ministries of Defence and Economy

It provides an expedited pathway for governmental support and funding mechanisms

It enhances the Company's credibility and political alignment with local and national authorities

It positions Allied as a long-term contributor to Portugal's industrial base and technological development

It provides new stronger opportunities for to strategic partnerships with European defence contractors and OEMs seeking secure tungsten sources.

"This recognition by idD Portugal Defence underscores Allied's emergence as a strategic partner in Europe's industrial and defence sovereignty," commented João Barros, President & COO of Allied. "We are honoured that the Portuguese government recognizes Borralha's strategic contribution to the Defence Technological and Industrial Base. As Borralha advances through its Environmental Impact Assessment process, we are deepening collaboration with government stakeholders to align our development path with national priorities and pursue funding and partnership opportunities."

Located in northern Portugal, Borralha is one of Europe's most significant historic tungsten districts, now being revitalized by Allied using modern exploration techniques and environmentally responsible practices. Together with Vila Verde, it forms the cornerstone of Allied's Strategic Tungsten Supply Initiative - a program designed to rebuild Europe's tungsten production capacity for defence, aerospace, and green technology applications.

The idD Portugal Defence letter marks a major validation of Borralha's strategic importance and a strong signal of continued collaboration between Allied and Portugal's defence and industrial leadership.

About idD Portugal Defence

idD Portugal Defence is a state-owned entity under the supervision of the Ministry of National Defence, responsible for the promotion of the Portuguese Defence Industry. idD Portugal Defence fosters collaboration between defence forces, academia, and industry, supporting projects that strengthen national and allied strategic autonomy in critical technologies and resources.

About Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the expansion and revitalization of its 100% owned past producing Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal. Tungsten has been designated a critical metal by the United States and other western countries, as they are aggressively seeking friendly sources of this unique metal. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea represent approximately 86% of the total global supply and reserves. The tungsten market is estimated to be valued at approximately USD $5 to $6 billion and it is used in a variety of industries such as defense, automotive, manufacturing, electronics, and energy.

