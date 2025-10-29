

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Masco Corp. (MAS) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $189 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $167 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $204 million or $0.97 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.3% to $1.917 billion from $1.983 billion last year.



Masco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



