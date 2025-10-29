

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, technology company Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) maintained its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026.



For fiscal 2025, ADP continues to project adjusted earnings per share growth in a range of 8 to 10 percent on revenue growth of 5 to 6 percent.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $10.92 per share on revenue growth of 5.78 percent to $21.75 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News