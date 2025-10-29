Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF), is pleased to announce record revenue for fiscal 2025 ended June 30th of $8.34 million.

Highlights

Fiscal 2025 revenue of $8.35 million, an increase of 13% year over year;

Revenue for the fourth quarter ending June 30, 2025, of $2.1 million, an increase of 6% over the quarter ending June 30, 2024;

Gross margins remain strong at 90%;

Adjusted loss from operations for Q4 2025 of $857,110 as compared to $239,986 in Q4 2024, as a result of increased overhead; investment in growth initiatives and one-time costs from the February FUTR Inc. transaction;

From April 2025 through until October 2025, over $11.7 million of equity was raised strengthening the balance sheet and setting the table for growth initiatives.

A comprehensive discussion of FUTR's financial position and results of operations is provided in the financial statements and MD&A for the year ended June 30, 2025, filed on SEDAR.

About The FUTR Corporation

FUTR's AI Agent App is focused on putting money back in consumer's wallets through a unique data monetization rewards system, personalized offers as well as agent-driven smart payment management. The FUTR AI Agent App will allow Enterprises to get rewarded for contributing consented Consumer data to the Agent and also allow Brands to leverage this data to improve personalization and customer acquisition.

www.thefutrcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Company's business. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

