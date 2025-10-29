Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of data processing and reports from Expert Geophysics for the 374 line-kilometer Airborne Magnetotelluric EM Survey ("Mobile MT") completed in July 2025. The survey covered 3,500 hectares of Sankamap's 4,500-hectare ("Ha") Kuma property ("Kuma") (populated areas excluded) located 37 kilometers ("km") southeast of Honiara in south-central Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands.

CEO John Florek commented:

"We are very encouraged by the results of the airborne geophysical survey, which reveal clear signatures consistent with porphyry-style mineralization. The strong alignment between these geophysical features, surface geochemistry, and alteration mapping gives us greater confidence in the continuity of mineralization at depth and helps refine our upcoming drill targets."

Highlights

The results of the Mobile MT survey at Kuma reveals a broad 5 x 2 km ring-shaped zone of high conductivity that flanks a central 2 x 3 km highly resistive feature (see Figure 2), with the conductive feature spatially correlating to the mapped lithocap.

Geophysical data indicate potential for multiple intrusive centers and porphyry systems, while the alignment of magnetic and conductive trends suggests structural controls or fluid pathways associated with mineralization.

The resistive and conductive trends display typical porphyry signatures, similar to other economic porphyry systems currently being mined.

The results from the 2025 Mobile MT survey delineate resistive and conductive features consistent with porphyry, epithermal, and skarn-style mineral systems. The geophysical data further corroborate earlier surface exploration findings at the Kuma property, which delineated a well-developed lithocap exceeding two kilometers in extent. Hyperspectral analysis has outlined extensive phyllic, argillic, and advanced argillic alteration zones, while grab sampling has returned impressive assay results of up to 11.7% copper ("Cu") and 13.5 g/t gold ("Au"), underscoring the strength and continuity of mineralization within the system.

The Kuma Project is strategically located along a highly prospective trend that hosts several major deposits; Lihir containing 71 Moz Au1 (310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Proven+Probable ("P&P"), 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred) and Panguna containing 19.3 Moz Au + 5.3 Mt Cu2 (1.5 Mt containing 16.1 Moz Au at 0.33 g/t and 4.6 Mt Cu at 0.3 % Indicated, 300 Mt containing 3.2 Moz Au 0.4 g/t and 0.7 Mt Cu Inferred), both share geological similarities to the Kuma project.

Technical Discussion

Porphyry Cu-Au systems can exhibit a broad spectrum of electromagnetic (EM) responses, reflecting different host rocks, alteration styles, erosional levels and geological conditions unique to each system. For example, systems with intact lithocaps, which is potentially the case at Kuma, often differ from those with eroded or exposed mineralized cores, producing either predominantly conductive or resistive EM signatures.

As at Kuma, most calc-alkaline porphyry systems exhibit elevated electrical conductivity, largely attributable to extensive pyritic halos and mica-rich alteration zones that envelop a potassic core (as displayed in Figure 2 and 3). This core typically appears as a distinctly resistive feature, reflecting zones of magnetite or K-feldspar alteration characterized by relatively low sulfide concentrations.

In July 2025, Expert Geophysics was engaged to conduct a 374 line-kilometer airborne geophysical survey (Mobile MT), which was flown along north-south lines at 100-meter intervals (Figure 1).

The final geophysical data processing has been completed. Sankamap, together with Expert Geophysics and independent geophysical consultants familiar with this type of data, have reviewed the results. The survey highlights several significant geophysical features that will assist in defining the next phase of exploration and drill targeting.

Figure 1: Kuma property and lithocap extent with Mobile MT survey flight lines.

The geophysical models reveal a highly conductive feature that forms a continuous ring-shaped zone flanking a central resistive body. This conductive anomaly appears consistent with a potassic intrusive core or a resistive intrusive complex at depth. Notably, the highest conductivity corresponds with surface zones of advanced argillic and clay-mica alteration (Figure 2).

The conductivity and resistivity highs coincide with a previously mapped annular topographic depression, suggesting potential preferential erosion within the propylitic alteration zone surrounding a core of phyllic-altered rocks (Figure 2). The alignment of these geophysical, geological, and geomorphological features supports a coherent porphyry-style hydrothermal model, with a resistive intrusive core surrounded by conductive alteration halos and erosional depressions marking outer alteration zones.

The integration of these datasets provides a strong 3D framework for ongoing exploration and drill targeting.

Figure 2: Apparent conductivity map from Mobile MT survey on the Kuma property at -200m elevation.

Figure 3: Resistivity section at 8919250 mN from Mobile MT survey on the Kuma property.

Strategic Plan

$4.7 million financing closed (October 3, 2025, press release), positioning Sankamap Metals Inc. to advance exploration programs beginning in November.

Acquisition and deployment of drilling equipment underway in preparation for the January 2026 drilling campaign.

Kuma Property

Target Refinement: Ongoing analysis of newly released geophysical and geological datasets to define and prioritize high-quality drill targets.

Pad & Camp Construction: Scheduled to begin in late November.

Field Visit: Planned for early November to ground-truth targets, verify geological interpretations, and finalize logistics.

Drilling Program: Inaugural campaign to commence in January 2026, marking a key milestone in advancing the Kuma Project toward discovery.

Fauro Property

Prospecting activities to begin, following up on additional magnetic highs associated with elevated gold and copper values (see press release dated July 16, 2025).

Corporate & Investor Relations

Upcoming exploration milestones to serve as key catalysts for shareholder value creation.

Targeted marketing campaign underway to showcase the company's exploration potential and investment opportunity.

Grant of Options

Subject to regulatory approval, the Company has granted 2,250,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants, exercisable for five years at a price of $0.30.

About Sankamap Metals Inc.

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) is a Canadian mineral exploration company dedicated to the discovery and development of high-grade copper and gold deposits through its flagship Oceania Project, located in the South Pacific. The Company's fully permitted assets are strategically positioned in the Solomon Islands, along a prolific geological trend that hosts major copper-gold deposits; including Newmont's Lihir Mine, with a resource of 71.9 million ounces of gold¹ (310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t P+P, 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred).

Exploration is actively advancing at both the Kuma and Fauro properties, part of Sankamap's Oceania Project in the Solomon Islands. Historical work has already highlighted the mineral potential of both sites, which lie along a highly prospective copper and gold-bearing trend, suggesting the possibility of further, yet-to-be-discovered deposits.

At Kuma, the property is believed to host an underexplored and largely untested porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) system. Historical rock chip sampling has returned consistently elevated gold values above 0.5 g/t Au, including a standout sample assaying 11.7% Cu and 13.5 g/t Au2; underscoring the area's significant potential.

At Fauro, particularly at the Meriguna Target, historical trenching has returned highly encouraging results, including 8.0 meters at 27.95 g/t Au and 14.0 meters at 8.94 g/t Au3. Complementing these results are exceptional grab sample assays, including historical values of up to 173 g/t Au3, along with recent sampling by Sankamap at the Kiovakase Target, which returned numerous high-grade copper values, reaching up to 4.09% Cu. In addition, limited historical shallow drilling intersected 35.0 meters at 2.08 g/t Au3, further underscoring the property's strong mineral potential and the merit for continued exploration. With a commitment to systematic exploration and a team of experienced professionals, Sankamap aims to unlock the untapped potential of underexplored regions and create substantial value for its shareholders. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under Sankamap's profile.

1. Newcrest Technical Report, 2020 (Lihir: 310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t P+P, 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred)

2. Historical grab, soil and BLEG samples from SolGold Kuma Review June 2015, and SolGold plc Annual Report 2013/2012

3. September 2010-June 2012 press releases from Solomon Gold Ltd. and SolGold Fauro Island Summary Technical Info 2012

QP Disclosure

The technical content for the Oceania Project in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person in accordance with CIM guidelines. Mr. John Florek is in good standing with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (Member ID:1228) and a director and officer of the Company.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, the timing, nature, scope and details regarding the Company's exploration plans and results at its projects. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

