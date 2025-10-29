GigaDevice, a leading semiconductor company specializing in Flash memory, 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), sensors, and analog products, announced that its GD32F5xx and GD32G5xx Software Test Libraries have received IEC 61508 SC3 (SIL 2/SIL 3) functional safety certification from TÜV Rheinland.

This milestone expands GigaDevice's functional safety portfolio, which already includes the GD32H7 and GD32F30x STLs, and now covers a broad range of MCUs with Arm® Cortex®-M7, Cortex®-M4, and Cortex®-M33 cores. Building on this foundation, GigaDevice will continue to deliver high-performance and safety-focused hardware and software solutions for key applications such as industrial control, energy and powerand humanoid robotics

With the growing emphasis on safety across industries like industrial automation, functional safety has become a critical consideration in embedded system design. The GD32F5xx and GD32G5xx MCUs, based on the Arm® Cortex®-M33 core, have become key solutions for high-performance applications requiring robust safety measures.

The GD32F5xx series is optimized for applications in energy and power management, photovoltaic energy storage, and industrial automation, where high precision and reliable control are essential.

The GD32G5xx series combines excellent processing performance with a wide range of digital and analog interfaces. It is available in compact packages such as 81-pin WLCSP81 (4x4mm), making it ideal for applications in humanoid robotics, digital power systems, charging stations, energy storage inverters, servo motors, and optical communications.

The GigaDevice STLs monitor GD32F5xx and GD32G5xx MCU modules in real-time to detect hardware faults. If a fault is detected, predefined safety mechanisms will be triggered to ensure the MCU always remains in a safe state, reducing potential risks and enhancing system reliability.

This certification highlights GigaDevice's deep expertise in functional safety system design and its commitment to meeting the highest international safety standards, reinforcing its position as a trusted provider of secure, high-performance solutions for mission-critical industries.

About GigaDevice

GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. is a global leading fabless supplier. Founded in April 2005, the company has continuously expanded its international footprint and established its global headquarters in Singapore in 2025. Today, GigaDevice operates branch offices across numerous countries and regions, providing localized support at customers' fingertips. Committed to building a complete ecosystem with major product lines Flash memory, MCU, sensor and analog as the core driving force, GigaDevice can provide a wide range of solutions and services in the fields of industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, IoT, mobile, networking and communications. GigaDevice has received the ISO26262:2018 automotive functional safety ASIL D certification, IEC 61508 functional safety product certification, as well as ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO45001, and Duns certifications. In a constant quest to expand our technology offering to customers, GigaDevice has also formed strategic alliances with leading foundries, assembly, and test plants to streamline supply chain management. For more details, please visit: www.gigadevice.com

