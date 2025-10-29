Presidio, Inc.: Presidio Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Ergo

Strategic acquisition will expand Presidio's global footprint to better serve local and multinational clients with end-to-end solutions

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2025, a leading global technology services and solutions provider, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ergo, an Ireland headquartered IT solutions and managed services provider.

This strategic acquisition will significantly expand Presidio's presence in Ireland and the UK, bringing together industry leaders with complementary strengths. The combination of Presidio UK & Ireland and Ergo will create a more powerful, agile, and innovative organisation delivering comprehensive digital transformation capabilities, deeper Microsoft expertise, and an expanded ability to serve local market and multinational clients.

Founded in 1993, Ergo has been committed to excellence at the intersection of business and technology for over 30 years. Ergo partners with organisations to deliver trusted, enterprise-grade managed services and cloud-smart solutions. Its expertise spans cloud, security, data & AI, licensing, and IT resourcing, driving performance and resilience across every sector. It holds top-tier accreditations with leading vendors, including Microsoft, Broadcom, and Dell, and is recognised globally as an Azure Expert Managed Services Partner and is currently Microsoft Partner of the Year in Ireland.

The combined organisation will benefit from broader geographic coverage and strengthened local delivery excellence across Ireland and the UK, enabling consistent, high-quality service for in-region and global customers. It will also offer an expanded portfolio that unites Presidio's global infrastructure, cybersecurity, and digital transformation solutions with Ergo's cloud-smart managed services and IT resourcing expertise. Bringing together shared technical talent, advanced tools, and a unified approach to next-generation cloud and AI technologies will accelerate innovation and agility. Customers and employees alike will benefit from enhanced growth opportunities, supported by a shared culture of innovation, customer focus, and operational excellence.

"Acquiring Ergo will mark an important step in Presidio's European growth," said Bob Cagnazzi, Chief Executive Officer of Presidio. "This will enhance our capabilities in a key market, add proven leadership and expertise, and position us to deliver even greater value to clients across the region."

"What excites me most about joining Presidio is that they recognise what made us successful: our people, our client relationships, and our commitment to the Irish technology community," said Paul McCann, Chief Executive Officer, Ergo. "Our team has built something special, and being a part of Presidio will give us the resources and scale to accelerate our growth while maintaining the culture and client-first approach that defines us. This is about taking what works and making it even stronger."

"Ireland is a critical technology hub for Europe. Having Ergo join Presidio will build upon the strong foundation our team has established," said Brid Graham, Senior Vice President, Europe and Asia Pacific, Presidio. "Together we'll be a leading technology services and solutions provider in the Irish market with the talent and scale to better serve local and public sector clients and the hundreds of multinational firms that have chosen Ireland as their European base."

The transaction is expected to close by year end 2025, subject to the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.

