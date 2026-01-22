Presidio, Inc.: Presidio Completes Acquisition of Ergo

Building on a strong foundation to unite exceptional teams and create a scalable platform for growth across Europe

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2026, a leading global technology services and solutions provider, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Ergo, the Ireland-headquartered IT solutions and managed services provider. The acquisition marks an important milestone for Presidio's European growth strategy, combining two complementary industry leaders to expand digital transformation capabilities for local and multinational clients across the region.

Founded in 1993, Ergo has supported organisations for more than 30 years. As an Azure Expert Managed Services Partner and Ireland's current Microsoft Azure Partner of the Year, Ergo's capabilities further strengthen Presidio's global strategic partnership with Microsoft and other leading technology vendors.

The combined organisations will collectively expand our technical talent, drive accelerated innovation to our clients, and strengthen a culture of operational excellence. This combination creates a stronger, more agile global organisation offering enhanced Microsoft Broadcom and Dell expertise, expanded capabilities in advanced cloud services, managed services, and a comprehensive portfolio spanning infrastructure, cybersecurity, data & AI, digital consulting, license management and IT resourcing.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Ergo team to Presidio," said Bob Cagnazzi, Chief Executive Officer of Presidio. "This is an important step in building on our strong foundation and bringing together two exceptional teams as we create one of the most innovative and comprehensive technology services companies in the region, while thoughtfully integrating our capabilities to better serve clients at scale. With this combination, we are establishing a scalable platform for growth and expansion across Europe, significantly enhancing our ability to support clients with deep expertise and innovation."

"Today marks the next exciting chapter for the team at Ergo and our clients," said Paul McCann, Chief Executive Officer of Ergo. "As part of Presidio, we will play a key role in building on and strengthening the company's strong foundation in Europe, helping to create a scalable platform for growth while continuing to deliver the exceptional, customer-first experiences our clients expect."

Existing clients and partners of both organizations can expect continued service delivery excellence and support as the combined organisations work to expand capabilities and innovation across Europe.

About Presidio

At Presidio, speed and quality meet technology and innovation. Presidio is a trusted ally for organisations across industries with a decades-long history of building traditional IT foundations and deep expertise in AI and automation, security, networking, digital transformation, and cloud computing. Presidio fills gaps, removes hurdles, optimises costs, and reduces risk. Presidio's expert technical team develops custom applications, provides managed services, enables actionable data insights and builds forward-thinking solutions that drive strategic outcomes for clients globally. For more information, visit www.presidio.com

