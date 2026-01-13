Presidio, Inc.: Presidio Launches Adaptive Cloud Services, a New Approach to Intelligent Cloud Management

AI-enhanced cloud offerings deliver enterprise-grade expertise with flexible tiers designed to meet organizations wherever they are in their cloud journey

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026, a leading technology services and solutions provider, today announced Adaptive Cloud Services, a suite of intelligent, AI-enhanced cloud offerings built on AWS. The new services provide flexible, tiered options that scale with customer needs while delivering the outcomes-driven approach that has defined Presidio's success.

"Every organization faces the same cloud challenges - security, cost optimization, operational complexity, but not every organization needs the same level of support," said Dan O'Brien, Chief Customer Officer at Presidio. "Adaptive Cloud Services gives customers the flexibility to choose the engagement model that fits their needs today, with a clear path to grow as their requirements evolve."

Flexibility Without Compromise

Presidio's Adaptive Cloud Services are structured around three tiers - Cloud Essential, Cloud Optimize, and Cloud Accelerate - each designed to deliver meaningful value while providing a clear path to the next level of maturity. The "adaptive" model means services automatically scale and respond to changing requirements, leveraging AI and automation to deliver proactive insights rather than reactive support.

A Clear Path from Visibility to Transformation

Cloud Essential provides a streamlined, self-service cloud management experience for organizations that want full visibility and governance tooling while maintaining responsibility for day-to-day application and business operations.

provides a streamlined, self-service cloud management experience for organizations that want full visibility and governance tooling while maintaining responsibility for day-to-day application and business operations. Cloud Optimize combines CloudOps enablement with cost optimization for customers ready for 24/7 operational oversight, best-practice alignment, structured cost governance, and technical advisory hours.

combines CloudOps enablement with cost optimization for customers ready for 24/7 operational oversight, best-practice alignment, structured cost governance, and technical advisory hours. Cloud Accelerate represents the full adaptive partnership - a high-touch, fully optimized CloudOps and FinOps program with AI-driven automation, dedicated technical advisory hours, and comprehensive SLAs for incident response, resolution, and request fulfillment.





Why Adaptive Matters

Traditional managed services are static - fixed scope, fixed response, fixed value. Adaptive Cloud Services represent a fundamental shift: services that learn, evolve, and respond to each customer's unique environment. Built on AI-powered monitoring and automation, the adaptive model delivers proactive recommendations, automated remediation, and continuous optimization.

"The word 'adaptive' is intentional," said Punish Malhotra, SVP, Managed Services. "Our customers are dynamic - they're growing, changing, and facing new challenges constantly. They need a partner whose services grow and change with them."

Why Customers Win

Adaptive Cloud Services provide organizations with access to proven methodologies, deep bench strength across the technology stack, and predictable pricing with a visible path to the next level of maturity.

Strengthening Partner Ecosystems

The new offers also benefit Presidio's technology partners, particularly AWS. Adaptive Cloud Services give AWS sellers a proven, packaged solution they can confidently recommend to customers across segments- whether they need foundational visibility or full operational management.

About Presidio

At Presidio, speed and quality meet technology and innovation. Presidio is a trusted ally for organizations across industries with a decades-long history of building traditional IT foundations and deep expertise in AI and automation, security, networking, digital transformation, and cloud computing. Presidio fills gaps, removes hurdles, optimizes costs, and reduces risk. Presidio's expert technical team develops custom applications, provides managed services, enables actionable data insights, and builds forward-thinking solutions that drive strategic outcomes for clients globally. For more information, visit www.presidio.com.

Contacts:

Press: PR@Presidio.com

Investor Relations: Investors@presidio.com