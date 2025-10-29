REWE West, as a global pioneer in retail innovation, integrates autonomous AI robotics for meal production under the new brand "Fresh Smart."

Integration opens a new global growth field for Circus: the world's first autonomous nutrition system is now directly integrated into retail, fully operated by Circus' CA-1 AI robot and AI software platform.

The robot integration goes live for end customers today starting in Düsseldorf Heerdt, with a second market already under construction.

Circus SE (ISIN: DE000A2YN355 Symbol: CA1), a global technology leader in AI robotics for autonomous nutrition systems, today announces the start and launch of "Fresh Smart", a new segment by REWE Region West, powered by Circus' autonomous AI Robotics system CA-1.

REWE Region West, the regional branch of the REWE Group responsible for western Germany, is among the global launch partners of the CA-1 Series 4, positioning REWE as a global frontrunner for in-store automation and food innovation. The REWE Group is one of Europe's largest retail organizations with over 16,000 locations across Europe.

The first "Fresh Smart" location opens today in Düsseldorf Heerdt, marking the world's first integration of AI-powered autonomous cooking robotics inside a supermarket. Additional locations are already in planning and under construction.

Customers can now experience freshly prepared, restaurant-quality meals prepared live and on-demand by Circus' CA-1 Series 4, the company's first serially produced autonomous cooking robot. Main dishes are available from €6 and accessible to all customers in-store from today.

The launch introduces a new era of autonomous retail integration, combining robotics, artificial intelligence, and software. The CA-1 platform autonomously prepares meals with consistent quality and precision, leveraging predictive models to optimize demand, ensure efficiency, and minimize food waste.

"With the use of fully autonomous AI robots, we are showing what innovation in food retail truly means today: being close to customer needs, leading in technology, and maintaining the highest standards of quality," says Lars Klein, Chairman of the Management Board of REWE Region West. "We combine efficiency with enjoyment turning grocery shopping into an experience of the future."

"Our launch with REWE marks the first real-world deployment of physical AI applied in retail environments," added Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO and Founder of Circus. "With 'Fresh Smart,' autonomous robotics becomes part of everyday life enabling fresh, high-quality food access through technology that's both scalable and sustainable."

Customers can now experience how retail, and cutting-edge technology merge into a unique experience. This first launch marks one of three pilot locations, with the next to follow in just a few days.

About Circus SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a global AI and robotics company developing autonomous systems for food supply in both civilian and defense sectors. Its flagship robot, the patented CA-1, is the world's first fully autonomous food production robot, now in serial production. Powered by proprietary embodied AI, Circus delivers industrial-scale, high-reliability meal output with minimal human input. Headquartered in Munich, the company is building the global infrastructure for autonomous food supply on a mission to fuel humanity.

About the REWE Group

Headquartered in Cologne, the REWE Group is one of Europe's leading retail and tourism groups, employing over 380,000 people in around 20 countries. In food retail, the group is represented by strong brands such as REWE, PENNY, and Nahkauf, operating over 6,000 stores across Germany alone. This brick-and-mortar presence is complemented by innovative e-commerce offerings such as the REWE delivery service. The group's portfolio also includes hardware stores (toom) and tour operators (DER Touristik). The REWE Group stands for sustainability, innovation, and customer focus both in physical retail and digital channels.

About REWE West

REWE Region West is a key local grocery provider in two federal states: North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate. More than 25,000 employees are dedicated to serving this region. Around 700 young people are currently undergoing training in markets, logistics, or administration, laying the foundation for a successful future. The headquarters of REWE West is located in Hürth. From the logistics hubs in Cologne-Langel and Koblenz, around 560 REWE and nahkauf stores, as well as special customers in the region, are supplied daily with freshly harvested fruit and vegetables, flowers, meat, and dairy products. REWE stores are operated either as company branches or by independent REWE merchants.

