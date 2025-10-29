Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.10.2025
Die 80-Milliarden-Dollar-Nuklear-Renaissance: Warum Uran der heißeste Sektor der Welt ist
Apranga Group interim report for 9 months of 2025

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 265.8 million in 9 months 2025 and was by 5.7% higher than in corresponding period of 2024.

The unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of Apranga Group reached EUR 14.8 million in 9 months 2025, while it amounted to EUR 15.2 million in the same period of 2024.

EBITDA of Apranga Group reached EUR 32.1 million in 9 months 2025, while it amounted to EUR 31.2 million in corresponding period of 2024.

The interim information is available at: http://aprangagroup.lt/en/investors.

Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


