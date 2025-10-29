

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN), Wednesday announced that it has made a strategic investment in Lyzr, an AI company that builds full-stack enterprise agent infrastructure platforms.



Through Accenture Ventures, the investment will facilitate cooperation in delivering agentic AI solutions to customers in the banking, insurance, and financial services sectors.



With the help of Lyzr's Agent Studio, developers and business users can create safe, legal AI agents that increase productivity, automate processes, and streamline operations. Financial companies can use the platform to create AI agents for compliance audits, loan approvals, claims processing, and customer service.



In order to boost its expansion, Lyzr will also be a part of Accenture Ventures' Project Spotlight initiative. The investment's terms were not made public.



ACN is currently trading at $253.06, down $0.29 or 0.11 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



