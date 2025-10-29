Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - Avanti Gold Corp. (CSE: AGC) (FSE: X370) ("Avanti" or the "Company") announces that its Annual General Meeting has been rescheduled following the recent closing of the LIFE offering to allow for our new shareholders to participate. Meeting materials and financial statements request cards will be sent to all shareholders.

Our shareholder meeting has been reset to be held on December 16, 2025 (from December 9, 2025) to be held in Vancouver BC. The record date for determining shareholders entitled to vote at the AGM has been reset to November 7, 2025. Shareholders will be asked to elect directors, appoint auditors, and consider other customary business.

Avanti is committed to clear, timely communication and thanks all of our shareholders for their understanding regarding the change of date for its shareholder meeting.

Further to the Company's previous announcement made on September 30, 2025, on the appointment of a new C-suite Executive Team, the Company has now finalized and issued an aggregate total of 6,449,450 Stock Options and a total of 3,872,250 Restricted Shares Units (the "RSU's"). The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.51 per share for a period of 3 years and subject to vesting terms. The RSU's and Options have been issued to the new C-suite Executive Team and certain Consultants of the Company under the terms and conditions of the Incentive plan and the regulations of the CSE.

About Avanti Gold Corp.

Avanti Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company with a robust portfolio of projects in Africa. The Company's flagship asset is the Misisi Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), home to the Akyanga gold deposit. The Akyanga deposit has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 44.3 million tonnes (Mt) at an average gold grade of 2.37 grams per tonne (g/t), totalling 3.1 million ounces (Moz) of gold. The Misisi Project spans three contiguous 30-year mining leases covering 133 square kilometers (km²) along the 55-kilometer-long Kibara Gold Belt, a prominent metallogenic province known for hosting significant gold deposits.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

AVANTI GOLD CORP.

Sir Sam Jonah, Chairman of the Board

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Avanti believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, mining risks, continued availability of capital and financing, exploration results, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272436

SOURCE: Avanti Gold Corp.