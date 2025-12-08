Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - Avanti Gold Corp. (CSE: AGC) (FSE: X370) (OTCQB: AVTGF) ("Avanti" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States under the ticker symbol AVTGF on December 8, 2025. The Company's common shares are now also fully eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). The Company has also started the process for it's common shares to be fully eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") and will provide an update once this eligibility is complete.

Martin Pawlitshek, Incoming CEO of Avanti, commented: "We are pleased to have completed Avanti's eligibility for trading on the OTC ventures exchange, improving access to a larger audience of US based investors to help improve liquidity, an important factor in the Company's capital market presence. This milestone strengthens our ability to connect with the international investment community and broaden our shareholder base."

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol AGC and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol X370. The OTCQB listing represents a meaningful step forward in the Company's long-term capital markets strategy, increasing visibility and participation among a broader poll of US based retail and institutional investors.

ABOUT THE OTCQB VENTURE MARKET

The OTCQB Venture Market is a US trading platform run by OTC Markets Group. It is designed for early-stage and developing companies. Eligibility for trading on the OTCQB requires that companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. US based Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for Avanti Gold Corp on www.otcmarkets.com, starting December 8, 2025.

ABOUT AVANTI GOLD CORP

Avanti Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company with a robust portfolio of projects in Africa. The Company's flagship asset is the Misisi Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), home to the Akyanga gold deposit. The Akyanga deposit has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 44.3 million tonnes (Mt) at an average gold grade of 2.37 grams per tonne (g/t), totaling 3.1 million ounces (Moz) of gold. The Misisi Project spans three contiguous 30-year mining leases covering 133 square kilometers (km²) along the 55-kilometer-long Kibara Gold Belt, a prominent metallogenic province known for hosting significant gold deposits.

QUALIFIED PERSONS STATEMENT

Ephraim Masibhera, a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Historical information contained in this news release cannot be relied upon as the Company's Qualified Person, as defined under NI 43-101, has not prepared nor verified the historical information.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including statements regarding the benefits of OTC listing, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Avanti. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277320

SOURCE: Avanti Gold Corp.