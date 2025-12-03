HIGHLIGHTS:

Avanti successfully transitioned to a new management team following their appointment on Sept. 30 th , 2025

Following the close of the upsized C$25m placement on October 23, efforts intensified with the goal of restarting exploration activities

Management has recently completed a successful in-country pre-drilling mobilisation trip, holding meetings with key stakeholders including government officials, local authorities and community representatives across Kinshasa, Kalemie, Lubumbashi and the Misisi Village and site visits to key infrastructure and service providers in the region

Avanti has received several tenders for both drilling and laboratory services, and is currently negotiating and evaluating contracts; the Company is targeting finalization of key service contracts in late Q4-2025 to early Q1-2026

Kalemie confirmed as logistical base of operations for equipment mobilisation and support services Kalemie Airport: 2.5km paved runway supports regular freight operations and charter to Lulimba Airstrip Kalemie Port: +1,000t cargo capacity with regular vessels arriving from Tanzania and Zambia N5 Highway: Site is accessed by 180km stretch of laterite N5 highway, currently undergoing refurbishment

The Misisi camp was confirmed to be in working order, with the core storage facility functional and core catalogued; Avanti is engaging with local contractors to refurbish the camp site along with critical points along the access roads between the Misisi camp and the Lulimba airstrip and Kalemie, to support the mobilisation for the drilling programme

The Misisi Project hosts an NI 43-101 compliant Inferred resource of 3.1Moz at 2.37 g/t Au, with significant upside across the 133km 2 licensed mining area with several high-priority targets previously identified through soil-sampling, aeromagnetic survey, trenching, and prior drilling programmes

A first 15,000 meter drill programme has been planned across at least 6 targets

After the field trip Management also met with a delegation lead by, His Excellency, Louis Watum Kabamba, Minister of Mines, to introduce the new management and to reports on its field visit and intentions to start activities on the project

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2025) - Avanti Gold Corp. (CSE: AGC) (FSE: X370) ("Avanti" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it is making rapid progress to rapidly launch exploration activities in Q1-2026 at its Misisi Project, a high-quality gold project located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC").

The newly appointed management team has recently completed an in-country field visit, including visits to Kinshasa, Lubumbashi, Kalemie and the Misisi access road, where they held key meetings with suppliers, government, civil society groups, traditional leaders, and some parties from Misisi Village.

Efforts are being focused on three parallel tracks: (1) reviewing and negotiating tenders for the 2026 Phase 1 exploration programme, (2) establishing in-country supply chains, security measures, and community relations aided by the hiring of key management positions, and (3) evaluating previous drilling and sampling data through a desktop review to inform the Phase 1 exploration programme. All workstreams are rapidly proceeding, with signed drilling and laboratory contracts expected in late Q4-2025 to early Q1-2026, key hiring decisions expected in the coming weeks, and the start of exploration activities targeted in Q1-2026.

Sir Samuel Jonah, Chairman, Avanti Gold Corp, "The Board is encouraged by the decisive progress made over the past several weeks as Avanti re-establishes operations at Misisi. The work underway to strengthen local partnerships, secure critical services, and mobilise for phase 1 drilling demonstrates a disciplined and execution-focused approach. We are confident that the leadership team are positioning the Company to unlock the significant potential of the Misisi Project."

Martin Pawlitshek, Incoming CEO of Avanti, commented: "We have just completed a successful field visit in the DRC to establish supply chain logistics and engage with key stakeholders of the Misisi Project, having met directly with government officials, local authorities, national and local suppliers, and community representatives across Kinshasa, Kalemie, Lubumbashi, and the Misisi Village. An pre-mobilization team is currently at the Misisi site engage constructively with the community and lay the groundwork for future collaboration.

The field visit confirmed a workable environment with respect to local supply chains, security measures, and community relations. Through the visit, we were able to assess the broader site access and security conditions and to start engaging local contractors to support the refurbishment of facilities and improvements to road access to Misisi and the Lulimba airstrip. These assessments underpin our ongoing negotiations with drilling tenders, as we seek to secure a robust supply chain to site.

During meetings in Kalemie and Lubumbashi, we started negotiations with national and regional suppliers regarding drilling, laboratory services, and logistics. Several tenders have now been received, and we are systematically evaluating the technical and operational requirements to ensure we select partners who can support the programme effectively.

With a defined 3.1 million ounce Inferred Mineral Resource at a grade of 2.37 g/t gold and in-country logistics confirmed, we have solidified a robust foundation to underpin the Misisi Project. We are well positioned to unlock significant upside value as we progress our Phase 1 exploration programme across several identified targets on three contiguous long-term mining leases covering 133 km² of the highly prospective Kibara Gold belt. Our focus now is on advancing the project in a disciplined manner, supported by thorough preparation, responsible practices, and meaningful engagement with stakeholders.

We were also honoured to meet with his Excellency, Louis Watum Kabamba, Minister of Mines, which allowed us to formally introduce our new team to the authorities and to discuss our plans to re-start operations at the project. The meeting was well received by both parties."





Figure 1: Meeting between his Excellency, Louis Watum Kabamba, Minister of Mines, his delegation and the Avanti team

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6873/276799_9d905b86f470683b_002full.jpg

The key priority for the field visit was to establish local supply chains, community relations & security plans, and define key partnerships to accelerate the phase 1 exploration drill programme. During the visit, it was confirmed that Kalemie provides the most logical and advanced point of entry to facilitate access to the Misisi project site for equipment and personnel given its ease of accessibility by air, boat and road in addition to ongoing refurbishment works undertaken by other companies active in the region. Heavy equipment, transport trucks, lowbeds, generators and containers are all readily available in sufficient quantities in Kalemie, significantly de-risking mobilization for drilling and refurbishment efforts while drill rigs are available to be brought to site through to Kalemie, via Lubumbashi or Tanzania.

Key access, infrastructure and logistic notes from the field trip are summarized below:

Suppliers: Robust local suppliers in Kalemie for a range of mining, exploration and construction services, with a large number of national companies based in Lubumbashi and Kalemie capable of extending supply lines to the Misisi Project. Avanti has secured agreements with local contractors who are currently undertaking refurbishment of road access around Misisi and the exploration camp in Misisi Village to prepare it for increased activities scheduled to commence in Q1-2026.







Figure 2: Supplier site visit showcasing drill rig availability at Lubumbashi

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6873/276799_9d905b86f470683b_003full.jpg





Figure 3: Kalemie supplier site visit with incoming CEO, Martin Pawlitschek

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6873/276799_9d905b86f470683b_004full.jpg

Air Access: The Misisi project site is located approximately 12km south of a 1.2km airstrip in Lulimba which can accommodate charter flights from Kalemie or Lubumbashi. The Kalemie Airport, 180km south of Misisi by highway, hosts a 2.5km paved runway which supports regional transport passenger aircraft and freight operations with regular routes to Kinshasa and Lubumbashi and private charter options available.





Figure 4: Kalemie Regional Airport tarmac

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6873/276799_9d905b86f470683b_005full.jpg

Road Access: Misisi is located 5km from the N5 national highway, which links the project area to Kalemie in the south by 180km of laterite highway. Ongoing refurbishment measures are currently underway at the 35Km, 80km and 135km marks from Kalemie to Misisi, funded by tenement holders adjacent to Avanti's mining licenses. Avanti plans to commence the refurbishment of the 12km road access to the Lulimba airstrip to the north of site, as well as points on the road from Kalemie, so that heavy equipment can be brought to site.







Figure 5: Access Road to Misisi Project site via Kalemie

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6873/276799_9d905b86f470683b_006full.jpg

Lake Access: The Port of Kalemie on Lake Tanganyika is capable of handling upwards of 1,000t of cargo with regular cargo vessels arriving from Tanzania and Zambia via Lake Tanganyika. Discussions held with the local port authority confirmed the capacity and processing times of the port to support increased exploration activities of Avanti and other local tenement holders with no additional investment required.







Figure 6: Kalemie Port with docked Shipping Vessel from Tanzania

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6873/276799_9d905b86f470683b_007full.jpg

Workforce : Management met with personnel of Avanti's local subsidiary, LEDA Mining Congo S.A. in Kalemie, Lubumbashi and Kinshasa, initiating the work to recommence exploration activities in Q1-2026.

: Management met with personnel of Avanti's local subsidiary, LEDA Mining Congo S.A. in Kalemie, Lubumbashi and Kinshasa, initiating the work to recommence exploration activities in Q1-2026. Security: Initial security assessments have been carried out across the Kalemie-Misisi-Lulimba corridor with the support of national and local security service companies. Security personnel and consultants are engaged to finalize plans for the start up of the operation and ongoing support which will be closely tied to working with local communities.

Initial security assessments have been carried out across the Kalemie-Misisi-Lulimba corridor with the support of national and local security service companies. Security personnel and consultants are engaged to finalize plans for the start up of the operation and ongoing support which will be closely tied to working with local communities. Water: Water required for exploration activities, including drilling, is readily available from bore holes and surface water.

Water required for exploration activities, including drilling, is readily available from bore holes and surface water. Power: The Misisi region is not connected to the national power grid, with on-site generators required to power the exploration camp. Nevertheless, the site is located close to ongoing national power projects, including a hydroelectric facility in Bendera, approximately 45-kilometers to the south of the project area, and power from local grids as shown in Figure 5 above.

Furthermore, several pre-mobilization steps required for the phase 1 exploration programme launch were progressed, including; (1) completion of steps to obtain export permits for the historic samples at Misisi, (2) completing required surface fee payments, and (3) conducting initial security, community, and administrative visits in the region.

Key upcoming catalysts include:

Drilling and laboratory service contracts: announcement of signed contracts for exploration service providers for the Misisi Project.

announcement of signed contracts for exploration service providers for the Misisi Project. Refurbishment of camp: Increase capacity of exploration camp facilities at the Misisi Village to support increased exploration activities.

Increase capacity of exploration camp facilities at the Misisi Village to support increased exploration activities. Review of existing data: Existing data is being evaluated with the goal of optimizing the phase 1 drilling program and priorities.

Existing data is being evaluated with the goal of optimizing the phase 1 drilling program and priorities. Key appointments: Key in-country management appointments including Security & HSE, Admin & Logistics, Exploration and Community managers

Key in-country management appointments including Security & HSE, Admin & Logistics, Exploration and Community managers Launch of Phase 1 exploration programme: A proposed 15,000m drill programme covering previously identified high-priority targets.

A proposed 15,000m drill programme covering previously identified high-priority targets. Assay results: Assay results from 2,100-meter of historic diamond core that targeted both the northwest extension and the high-grade southern zones of the Akyanga deposit

ABOUT THE MISISI PROJECT AND ITS UPCOMING EXPLORATION PROGRAMME

The Misisi Gold Project is located 180km north of Kalemie and spans three contiguous 30-year mining leases covering 133km2 along 55km of structure in the Kibara Gold Belt, a prominent metallogenic province known for hosting significant gold deposits.

Avanti owns a 73.5% interest in the Misisi Project, with the remaining minority interests held 21.5% by MMG Limited, and a 5% free-carried interest held by the DRC government, under the 2002 Mining Code. Within the license area, a number of exploration targets have been delineated through artisanal mining, soil and rock chip geochemistry, trenching, geophysics and limited diamond drilling including the Akyanga, Akyanga East, Ngalula, Lubitchako, Tulonge, and Kilombwe targets.



Figure 7: Misisi Project Regional Plan

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6873/276799_9d905b86f470683b_008full.jpg

The Misisi Project area is dominated by interbedded quartz-muscovite schists, schistose arkoses, muscovite quartzites, quartzites, pebble conglomerates and foliated mafic intrusions. The Akyanga deposit is the primary deposit on the licenses property, which comprises an overturned meta-sedimentary sequence intruded by dolerite and gabbro. Historical exploration has delineated several sub-parallel mineralised zones with strike lengths of up to 2,000m. These zones, generally less than 10m thick, dip moderately to shallowly to the southeast in the southern portion of the deposit. Toward the central and northern sections, the mineralisation steepens, becoming near-vertical at surface in the north before flattening at depth. Mineralisation is structurally and lithologically controlled, hosted along north-south striking deformation zones.

Phase 1 exploration programme

Following a tender process, several proposals have been received for drilling services from a diverse group of suppliers at the local, regional and national level. Tenders for laboratory services have been received from in-country and neighbouring labs. Avanti is currently evaluating and negotiating tenders with the expectation of signing agreements in late Q4-2025 to early Q1-2026.

In parallel, Avanti is reviewing and re-evaluating prior exploration data, including trenching, soil samples, airborne magnetics and drilling, to prioritize targets across the three contiguous 30-year mining licenses. The tentative drilling programme, as outlined in Table 1 below, will prioritize footprint expansion at the Akyanga deposit, and target testing across the other high-priority targets with a particular focus on Akyanga East, due to its close proximity to Akyanga, and at Ngalula, due to its significant gold-in-soil anomaly results and large 8km identified strike length, of which there is an identified 3km main zone with widths up to 600m.

Table 1: Phase 1 Misisi Project Drilling Programme - meterage by target

Trend Name Planned Drilling (%) Akyanga 4,500m 30% Akyanga East 3,000m 20% Ngalula 3,000m 20% Tulonge 1,500m 10% Lubitchako 1,500m 10% Kilombwe 1,500m 10% Total Planned Meters Drilled 15,000m 100%

MISISI PROJECT DETAILS BY TARGET

The Akyanga Deposit

The Akyanga Deposit, located centrally in The Misisi Project, hosts an NI 43-101 compliant Inferred Mineral Resource of 40.8 million tonnes averaging 2.37 g/t gold, as set out in Table 2 below. The Mineral Resource has been defined from surface to a vertical depth of approximately 350m over a strike length of 2.1km. The Inferred resource is based on 19,956m of historic drilling, including 105 diamond drillholes ("DD") totalling 19,070m and six reverse circulation ("RC") drillholes totalling 887m.

Table 2: Akyanga Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate as of June 30 20231

Resources shown on a 100% basis Tonnage Grade Content (Mt) (Au g/t) (Au Moz) Akyanga deposit





Measured Resources - - - Indicated Resources - - - Inferred Resources 40.8 2.37 3.11

1) Mineral Resources which are not Ore Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Mineral Resources in this Technical Report were estimated using CIM Guidelines. An Inferred Mineral Resource is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. The independent QP for the mineral resource estimates, as defined by NI 43-101, is Dr. John Arthur. The effective date of the 2023 mineral resource estimate is June 30, 2023. A gold price of US$1,500/oz was used in calculating the Mineral Resource Estimate. The limits of the Resource-constraining pit shell assumed a mining cut-off based on an average mining cost of US$3.00/t and an average processing cost (including G&A) of $18.00/t, a metallurgical recovery of 94%, and an open pit slope angle between 35° - 45°. A mining dilution factor of 5% was applied to the resource model. The gold cut-off grade applied to mineralized material is 0.50 g/t Au. The Mineral Resource estimate follows CIM Definition Standards.

Metallurgical testwork of samples from Akyanga indicates good recoveries with standard processing techniques. Cyanide bottle roll testing on early drill core confirmed significant free-milling, coarse gold, with only minor sulphide content, yielding potential recoveries in excess of 91% across all tested samples.

As shown in Figure 8 below, mineralisation remains open at depth below the $1,500/oz conceptual pit shell, dipping towards the southeast towards the Akyanga East structure. Notably, historical wide-space drilling confirms strong continuity in both grade and thickness of the mineralised package, while high-grade intercepts have been identified at depth.





Figure 8: Akyanga Deposit Southeastern Cross-Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6873/276799_9d905b86f470683b_009full.jpg

Other High Priority Targets

Through 2011-2012, an extensive soil geochemical program was completed across the Misisi Project, collecting approximately 5,439 samples across the 55km strike length of the property. Initial sampling was conducted on 1km spaced lines with 50m intervals, followed by infill sampling on 200m and 100m lines in priority areas. This work identified 16 significant soil anomalies outside the Akyanga resource area, defined as coherent clusters of samples with gold values above 100 ppb. Only limited follow-up exploration drilling has been completed on three of these anomalies: Akyanga East, Tulonge and Lubitchako.

1)Akyanga East

The Akyanga East Target is defined over a 5.5-kilometer strike and situated approximately 1-kilometer east of the Akyanga Deposit. The mineralisation can be traced along strike for approximately 5.5 km, primarily through artisanal workings. Ten diamond drill holes were completed on the target in 2013 with spacing between 200 and 500 meters apart. The proximity and potential continuity with the Akyanga Deposit represent a significant upside opportunity.

Notable intercepts from the historical drilling programme including:

MSDD0059: 5.1 meters at 8.50 g/t Au

5.1 meters at 8.50 g/t Au MSDD0064: 11.1 meters at 1.56 g/t Au and 7.9 meters at 3.30 g/t Au

11.1 meters at 1.56 g/t Au and 7.9 meters at 3.30 g/t Au MSDD0090: 13.3 meters at 1.33 g/t Au and 1.3 meters at 4.41 g/t Au

2)Lubitchako

The Lubitchako Target is defined over a 1.2-kilometer strike and situated approximately 7-kilometers south of the Akyanga Deposit. The target was identified through a soil sampling program, and further supported by positive trench results in a follow-up program. Four diamond drill holes were completed on the target in 2013 encountering a series of stacked quartz veins which warrant further exploration.

Notable intercepts from the historical drilling programme including:

LBDD0001: 4.2 meters at 1.24 g/t Au, 4.6 meters at 6.08 g/t Au, 2.1 meters at 9.06 g/t Au, and 4.3 meters at 1.09 g/t

4.2 meters at 1.24 g/t Au, 4.6 meters at 6.08 g/t Au, 2.1 meters at 9.06 g/t Au, and 4.3 meters at 1.09 g/t LBDD0003: 1.0 meters at 2.09 g/t Au, 1.6 meters at 1.13 g/t Au, 0.8 meters at 2.45 g/t, and 0.8 meters at 73.55 g/t Au

1.0 meters at 2.09 g/t Au, 1.6 meters at 1.13 g/t Au, 0.8 meters at 2.45 g/t, and 0.8 meters at 73.55 g/t Au LBDD0004: 1.3 meters at 0.76 g/t Au, 10.4 meters at 1.37 g/t Au, and 3.3 meters at 2.82 g/t Au

3)Tulonge

The Tulonge Target is defined over a 5-kilometer strike and situated approximately 14-kilometers southeast of the Akyanga Deposit. The target was identified through an outcrop sampling program focused on two quartz veins oriented sub-parallel to the Akyanga mineralization, ranging in widths between 0.3- to 0.8 meters. Seven diamond drill holes were completed on the target, testing two areas approximately 700-meters apart, encountering a series of stacked quartz veins which warrant further exploration.

Notable intercepts from the historical drilling programme including:

TLDD0001: 1.8 meters at 6.64 g/t Au, 1.8 meters at 5.94 g/t Au, 3.6 meters at 4.12 g/t Au, 1.0 meter at 3.59 g/t, and 1 meter at 1.2 g/t Au

1.8 meters at 6.64 g/t Au, 1.8 meters at 5.94 g/t Au, 3.6 meters at 4.12 g/t Au, 1.0 meter at 3.59 g/t, and 1 meter at 1.2 g/t Au TLDD0002: 6.2 meters at 5.05 g/t Au and 1.3 meters at 2.78 g/t Au

6.2 meters at 5.05 g/t Au and 1.3 meters at 2.78 g/t Au TLDD0005: 1.3 meters at 13.05 g/t Au, 1.0 meter at 2.02 g/t Au, and 3.4 meters at 7.11 g/t Au

4)Ngalula

The Ngalula Target is defined over an 8-kilometer strike and situated approximately 20-kilometers southeast of the Akyanga Deposit. The target was identified through a soil sampling program and further supported by positive trench results in a follow-up program across the 3km long main zone which defines a corridor up to 600-meters wide. Positive trenching results and multiple +500ppb gold-in-soil anomalies have accelerated Ngalula to a highest-priority target. The area remains untested by drilling.

5)Kilombwe

The Kilombwe Target is located approximately 5-kilometers northwest of the Akyanga Deposit. The target was identified through a soil sampling program that identified several positive samples between 100 and 500 ppb Au. With limited work done to date, and close proximity to the Akyanga Deposit, Kilombwe is a near-term priority drill testing.

Results from the historical drilling programme are as published in the Akyanga Deposit June 2023 Technical report available on avantigoldcorp.com and SEDAR+.

COMMUNITY RELATIONS

Avanti recognises the importance of positive and proactive engagement with the local community. The Company is engaging with local communities, traditional leaders, and government authorities to ensure transparent communication and collaborative decision-making. Avanti will be working with the host communities to address and implement social development initiatives.

Avanti is currently re-establishing its presence in the region and intends to develop a Community Relations Plan. Personnel experienced and familiar with the district are contracted to assist the company with this, in due course a Community Relations Manager will be appointed. The company is taking a step-by-step approach to re-starting its operations in the district and to integrating its presence into the local community.

Avanti is also working closely with the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, regional authorities, and local communities to develop an inclusive and responsible strategy to responsibly develop the project. .

TECHNICAL NOTES

The Misisi project has been subject to approximately 22,000 meters of historical drilling between 2011 and 2018, with 19,956 meters of historic drilling providing the basis of the Inferred Resource. The property has also been subject to a breadth of modern exploration techniques over that time frame including soil-sampling, aeromagnetic survey, trenching, and prior drilling programmes to generate targets along the licensed area.

Drill sample preparation and analytical work were carried out by accredited international laboratories. Early drilling samples were processed and analysed at SGS Mwanza in Tanzania. Following which, samples were prepared by ALS Minerals in Mwanza, Tanzania and analysed at ALS facilities in Vancouver and Johannesburg, both accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2005.

The project has been the subject of several independent technical reviews, including SRK Consulting Ltd. (2013), Vermaakt (2016), African Mining Consultants (2017), and Denny Jones (2018). A comprehensive review completed by AMC in 2023 involved relogging all drill core, standardizing lithological classifications, and updating the geological model based on Vermaakt's structural interpretation.

As part of the current Technical Report, historical datasets were validated through technical review and confirmatory site visits in 2021 and 2023. Qualified Persons Ephraim Masibhera and Dian Page have conducted two site visits to the Misisi Project. Although no active exploration was underway during these visits, all required verification work was completed to confirm the data supporting the Technical Report.

ABOUT AVANTI GOLD CORP

Avanti Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company with a robust portfolio of projects in Africa. The Company's flagship asset is the Misisi Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), home to the Akyanga gold deposit. The Akyanga deposit has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 44.3 million tonnes (Mt) at an average gold grade of 2.37 grams per tonne (g/t), totaling 3.1 million ounces (Moz) of gold. The Misisi Project spans three contiguous 30-year mining leases covering 133 square kilometers (km²) along the 55-kilometer-long Kibara Gold Belt, a prominent metallogenic province known for hosting significant gold deposits.

QUALIFIED PERSONS STATEMENT

Ephraim Masibhera, a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Historical information contained in this news release cannot be relied upon as the Company's Qualified Person, as defined under NI 43-101, has not prepared nor verified the historical information.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set out in Avanti's annual and/or quarterly management discussion and analysis and in other of its public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, as well as all assumptions regarding the foregoing. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276799

SOURCE: Avanti Gold Corp.