Zaelab Receives Strategic Investment From ServiceNow to Accelerate CRM-Driven Enterprise Modernization

WESTPORT, CT / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Zaelab , a leading consultancy of business-to-business ("B2B") digital transformation, and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, today announced a strategic investment from ServiceNow Ecosystem Ventures to accelerate Customer Relationship Management (CRM)-driven enterprise modernization.

With this investment, Zaelab will expand its CRM services to drive customer adoption, accelerate development of AI-ready solutions, and deliver industry-specific offerings for manufacturing and technology clients. This collaboration reinforces ServiceNow's commitment to CRM as a strategic growth area.

As per Gartner®, "The CRM market is expected to reach $218 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% in constant currency from 2023 through 2028."[1]

ServiceNow is uniquely positioned as the AI-powered platform for autonomous CRM. To meet these growth ambitions, ServiceNow is investing in differentiated partners with deep domain expertise to help drive adoption at scale. Zaelab brings proven CRM, Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ), and Sales and Order Management (SOM) expertise, with a strong track record of helping leading manufacturers transform their customer experience and modernize front-office operations.

"Legacy CRM is a tracking tool but does little to help sellers be more productive or drive revenue growth," said Christopher Shutts, vice president of CPQ at ServiceNow. "ServiceNow solves that issue with an autonomous CRM solution that revolutionizes sales, fulfillment, and service on a single platform. This investment in Zaelab is an important step in scaling that vision, helping customers adopt the solutions to modernize quickly and transform CRM into a true engine of growth and productivity."

With support from ServiceNow Ecosystem Ventures, Zaelab will expand its CRM practice by adding 350 certified professionals and enhancing pre-sales capabilities to deliver ServiceNow offerings that solve customers' CRM needs. Zaelab will also deliver joint solutions, built on the ServiceNow AI Platform, such as Portul - a customer experience accelerator that enables self-service CPQ and digital commerce for manufacturers - and LogiKit - which speeds deployment and scaling of ServiceNow CPQ. Together, these capabilities will further extend the value of ServiceNow CRM for customers seeking faster, more connected, AI-driven customer experiences.

"ServiceNow Ecosystem Ventures' investment is a powerful validation of Zaelab's vision to deliver customer-centric revenue acceleration across the enterprise," said Evan Klein, founder and CEO of Zaelab. "As businesses increasingly recognize CRM as the foundation for growth and competitive differentiation, Zaelab is uniquely positioned to help them adopt, integrate, and optimize these solutions. Together with ServiceNow, we'll help organizations realize the full potential of CRM as part of a modern digital ecosystem."

About Zaelab

Zaelab, backed by Superstep Capital, is the largest independent consultancy solely focused on modernizing B2B enterprises across Experience, Data/AI, CRM, Commerce, and CPQ. With expertise in platform integration, flexible architecture, and digital experience design, Zaelab helps manufacturers transform how they engage, sell, and scale. Backed by a global team of 350+ professionals and differentiated IP, Zaelab delivers purpose-built solutions for complex enterprise needs.

For more information, visit www.zaelab.com .

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move at the speed of innovation to help customers transform organizations across industries, with a trusted, human-centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com .

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

[1] Gartner, "Forecast Analysis: Customer Experience and Relationship Management, Worldwide," Julian Poulter , Amarendra. , et al., 26 December 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

