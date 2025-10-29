Relevant Gold Corp.: Relevant Gold Completes Drilling at Apex, Confirms Orogenic Gold Model

5,102 Metres Drilled Across 12 Holes; Initial Observations Support Orogenic Gold Model

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Relevant Gold Corp. (TSX-V:RGC)(OTCQB:RGCCF) ("Relevant Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the safe and successful completion of its 2025 diamond drill program at the Apex Target, located within the Company's 100% owned Bradley Peak Gold Camp in the Seminoe Mountains of central Wyoming. The drill campaign was the first ever on the property and was designed as a localized test of the Apex target's structural and geochemical characteristics and to enable vectoring toward high-grade zones along the entire mineralized corridor in 2026. The 2025 Apex drilling program consisted of 12 oriented diamond drill holes totaling 5,102 metres (m), spaced along 600 m of strike and 400 m vertical depth (figure 1). Assays are pending and will be reported when complete for all 12 holes.

Initial visual observations of drill core confirm that the targeted orogenic shear-vein system was intersected where the Company's 3D structural and geophysical models predicted. The Apex shear is emerging as a composite 70-150 m wide zone encompassing multiple sub-shears, many of which are intruded by lamprophyre and intermediate dikes. Pervasive hydrothermal alteration, laced by quartz veins and sulphides extends along the shears to vertical depths of 400 m within the 600 m drilled length of its 2.5 km surface trace.

"These first-ever drill holes cut a highly altered shear zone with scale right where we predicted and confirm that we're seeing all the hallmarks of a productive Abitibi-style orogenic gold system. This is strong validation of our geological model," said Relevant Gold CEO Rob Bergmann. "We are eagerly awaiting assay results to guide a much more intensive drilling campaign next season - including testing the new shears our team recognized running parallel to Apex."

Highlights:

Program completed safely and on time.

Drilling confirmed continuity of surface-mapped structures to depth.

The APEX deformation zone is 70-150 m wide and manifests as hydrothermally altered metabasalts and metagabbro.

The Apex deformation zone consists of multiple sub-parallel shear zones, many of which were intruded by quartz-feldspar porphyry and mafic dikes.

Extensive hydrothermal alteration including quartz-sericite-pyrite, chlorite, fuchsite and albitization surrounds the deformation zone.

Multiple generations of veining and alteration are best developed within a ductile-brittle deformation envelope lying along the hanging wall of the shear zone.

All 12 drill holes intersected a distinctive, pervasively altered and sheared tremolite-chlorite-quartz ± fuchsite schist at the hanging wall along the north side contact.

More ultramafic and mafic units were seen in drill core than in surface mapping. These include: komatiitic and tholeiitic basalts and peridotite.

The entire area is cut by quartz-feldspar porphyry, granodiorite, tonalite, and late lamprophyre dikes.

Surface geologic mapping has identified a new 100 m wide shear zone (BPEX) with strong quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration and quartz veining running parallel to APEX (figure 1).

Mapping also outlined a 50 m x 100 m sigmoidal shaped tonalite intrusive plug with complex oxidized quartz veining between APEX and BPEX (figure 1).

Figure 1. Plan View map of 2025 Apex shear drill holes (25AP-001 through 25AP-012) along with the newly identified BPEX shear zone and the sigmoidal tonalite intrusive body. Drill holes shown as downhole drill trace projected to surface. Samples indicated on the figure are from 2024 rock chip sampling by the Company (see news release). View larger image here.

About the Apex Target and Bradley Peak Gold Camp

The Bradley Peak Gold Camp (central Wyoming) comprises a >10,000-acre Archean greenstone terrane hosting multiple subparallel shear zones with strong structural and geochemical affinities to Abitibi-type orogenic systems. The principal Apex Target is a >2.5 km ENE-trending shear corridor localized along a >100 km2 regional fold hinge in the Bradley Peak structural corridor. Wallrocks are dominantly ultramafic and mafic volcanic and intrusive units all of which are cut by late felsic dikes. Surface mapping and sampling delineate pervasive quartz-carbonate-sericite alteration with arsenopyrite-pyrite mineralization and elevated Au-As-Cu-Bi-Sb signatures. Relevant Gold 2024 rock-chip assays at Apex reach 46.8 g/t Au and 2.4% Cu (news release - Aug. 13, 2024). The mineralization is associated with Fe-carbonate replacement, sulfidation of mafic host rocks, and late crack-seal quartz veining, consistent with gold deposition near the brittle-ductile transition in an Archean orogenic setting (Tardif et al., 2022).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company founded by experienced exploration geologists and operated by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation for shareholders. Relevant Gold is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of district-scale gold projects in the state of Wyoming - one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally.

On behalf of Relevant Gold Corp.,

Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer

More information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information about Relevant Gold Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at www.relevantgoldcorp.com or contact Rob Bergmann, President and CEO, or Kristopher Jensen, Manager of Investor Relations, at 763-760-4886 or by email at investorrelations@relevantgoldcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Historical Information

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of Relevant Gold Corp. ("Relevant" or "Relevant Gold" or "the Company"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward-looking information except as required by law. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

SOURCE: Relevant Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/relevant-gold-completes-drilling-at-apex-confirms-orogenic-gold-model-1092916