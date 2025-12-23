Relevant Gold Corp.: Relevant Gold Recaps Successful 2025 Exploration Season and Positions for Data-Driven 2026 in Wyoming

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / Relevant Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC)(OTCQB:RGCCF) ("Relevant Gold" or the "Company") reports that 2025 was a milestone year marked by the first drill test of the Apex orogenic system at Bradley Peak, continued validation of the large gold system at Lewiston, aggressive portfolio-wide geophysics and geochemistry, and significant balance sheet strengthening alongside deepened strategic shareholder support. These achievements position Relevant Gold for an aggressive, data-driven 2026 exploration campaign across its Bradley Peak and South Pass gold camps in Wyoming.

"2025 was about upgrading Relevant Gold from a concept story to an execution story," said Rob Bergmann, CEO of Relevant Gold. "We drilled the first holes into Apex, confirmed a large mineralized orogenic system at Lewiston, secured a portfolio-wide VTEM program with state support, and deepened our alignment with Kinross and Mr. Bollinger, who now each own approximately 19% of the Company. With assays, geophysical datasets, and surface geochemistry all coming together in early 2026, we see a clear runway of exploration catalysts ahead across both Bradley Peak and South Pass. Our goal for 2026 is straightforward: convert this technical groundwork into high-impact drill results and a clearer picture of the resource-scale potential at our Wyoming camps."

Key 2025 Highlights

First-ever drilling at Apex confirms scale of the system Safely completed the Company's first diamond drill campaign at the Apex Target, totaling 5,102 m in 12 oriented holes at Bradley Peak. Drilling tested approximately 600 m of strike and 400 m of vertical depth within the >2.5 km surface trace of the Apex shear corridor. Assays are pending for all 12 holes.

Bradley Peak elevated to multi-target drill camp status 2024 mapping and rock sampling defined six high-potential shear-hosted targets at Bradley Peak (Apex, Kortes, Deserted Treasure, Lost Mine, Olmeh, East Limb), including the >2.5 km Apex Zone highlighted by rock samples grading up to 46.8 g/t Au, 7.8% Cu, and 2% Zn within a >200 m wide structural corridor at the hinge of a >100 km² regional fold (See Press Release of 9/26/2024)

Lewiston: large orogenic gold system confirmed and open Across the Heavy Hand (2023) and Burr (2024) programs, 16 of 17 drill holes totaling over ~2,600 m intersected gold mineralization from near surface to ~175 m vertical depth, confirming a mineralized and laterally extensive orogenic shear-hosted gold system. (See Press Release of 02/15/2024) At Burr alone, all 6 HQ core holes (1,026 m) intersected shear-hosted gold mineralization below and lateral to historic workings, testing ~300 m of strike, ~150 m across a ~1 km x 500 m shear corridor and down to 175 m vertical depth. (See Press Release of 12/18/2024)

Strategic $8.53M equity financing with no warrants; cornerstone investors to 19.9% Completed an oversubscribed, upsized non-brokered placement totaling $8,534,199.90 at $0.30 per common share and no warrants, growing from an initial $5M offering to $7M and ultimately to $8.5M in response to demand. (See Press Release of 03/13/2025) Kinross Gold Corporation and William Bollinger each increased their holdings to 19.9% of issued and outstanding shares on closing of Tranche 2, accompanied by investor rights agreements and board nomination rights, cementing long-term strategic alignment. (See Press Release of 03/13/2025)

Additional $2.89M from warrant exercises and simplified capital structure Received $2.89M in cash from the exercise of 15.8M warrants by management, Kinross and Bollinger, materially reducing warrant overhang and reinforcing insider/strategic conviction in the portfolio and exploration strategy. (See Press Release of 10/16/2025)

Wyoming EMF grant and portfolio-wide VTEM geophysics Awarded a US$226,533 matching grant from the Wyoming Energy Matching Funds (EMF) program to fund up to half the cost of a detailed airborne TEM / VTEM survey at Bradley Peak, designed to image conductive structures to depths of up to ~500 m. (See Press Release of 07/02/2025) Subsequently contracted Geotech Ltd. to fly a high-resolution VTEM survey over Bradley Peak and later expanded the program to cover the >35,000-acre South Pass Gold Camp, creating a combined VTEM and magnetics data set across the Company's entire core portfolio. All data collection is expected to complete in Q4 2025 with initial products and interpretations anticipated in Q1 2026. (See Press Release of 09/05/2025)

South Pass geochemical and mapping programs completed; assays pending Completed 1,400 soil samples over ~32 line-km at the Windy Flats project to screen for concealed shear structures using pathfinder elements (As, Cu, Zn). Collected 446 rock chip samples from the southern Lewiston area at South Lewiston to trace the Burr system southward and evaluate parallel shear corridors highlighted by prior magnetics. Assays from both programs are pending and will inform 2026 drill planning.

First-time drill camp and infrastructure at Bradley Peak Fully permitted Apex drilling program with both the state of WY and BLM in <60 days, further highlighting Wyoming's jurisdictional risk profile. Established and operated a dedicated drill camp and logistical infrastructure at Bradley Peak to support the Apex program, enabling efficient completion of >5,000 m of HQ-oriented core drilling in complex terrain and laying the groundwork for scaled-up 2026 drilling.

Board and governance strengthened Sarah Weber, P.Geo., was appointed Independent Chair of the Board, enhancing governance depth, ESG oversight, and stakeholder engagement capabilities as the Company transitions into a multi-camp drilling phase. (See Press Release of 09/09/2025)



2026 Exploration Priorities: A Year of Robust Exploration Data Generation

With first-pass drilling complete at Apex, a large orogenic system confirmed at Lewiston, and portfolio-wide geophysics and geochemistry underway, early 2026 is expected to deliver a series of material technical and news-flow catalysts, including:

Apex drill assays (12 holes, 5,102 m): Release of assays from the 2025 Apex program, where drilling intersected a 70-150 m-wide composite shear zone, confirming the targeted orogenic shear-vein system along 600 m of strike and down to 400 m vertical depth. These results are expected to guide follow-up drilling along the >2.5 km Apex corridor and newly identified parallel shears.

VTEM and magnetics - Bradley Peak & South Pass: Delivery and interpretation of high-resolution VTEM and magnetic data for both Bradley Peak and South Pass, providing subsurface imaging of conductive and magnetic structures to depths of several hundred metres. Initial interpretations are anticipated in Q1 2026 and will be integrated with existing magnetics, mapping and geochemistry to prioritize 2026 drill targets.

South Pass surface programs: Assay results and interpreted anomalies from the Windy Flats soil grid and South Lewiston rock sampling campaigns, expected to generate new target areas and infill along the known Lewiston structural corridor ahead of drill-target selection.



2026 Field & Drilling Priorities

Subject to results, permitting and board approval, the Company's 2026 work program is expected to focus on:

Follow-up and expansion drilling at Apex (Bradley Peak): Designing an expanded drill program to: Follow up on the most prospective Apex intercepts from the 2025 program. Test down-dip and along-strike extensions of the Apex shear within the >2.5 km corridor. Evaluate newly recognized parallel shear zones (e.g., BPEX) and structural traps highlighted by geophysics and 3D modelling of drilling data.

Advancing Lewiston and Golden Buffalo toward a camp-scale opportunity: Planning step-out and deeper drilling at Burr to test continuity of stacked shear panels beyond the ~300 m of strike and 175 m vertical depth already drilled. Evaluating follow-up drilling at Heavy Hand where earlier work intersected broad zones of near-surface gold mineralization (10 of 11 holes mineralized) and integrating VTEM/magnetics to rank additional targets along the >10 km Lewiston structural corridor. Completing geochemistry sampling on South Pass drill core to test for other precious and critical metals and sharpen geochemical vectors ahead of 2026 drill planning. Modeling high-grade drilling intercepts at Golden Buffalo with updated structural, geochemical, and geophysical vectors to follow up on the high-grade GBSZ target intersected in 2022 drilling. Results confirmed the GBSZ as a primary high-grade shear zone highlighted by a 3m zone averaging 28 g/t Au including 1m at 83.8 g/t Au with visible gold observed in core.

New-target drill testing and portfolio optimization: Using the combined VTEM, magnetics, soils, rock geochemistry, and structural mapping to elevate additional Bradley Peak targets (Lost Mine, East Limb, etc.) and South Pass targets (including Golden Buffalo, Shield-Carissa and Windy Flats trends) toward drill-ready status, while rationalizing non-core ground that does not meet district-scale orogenic gold criteria.

Balance sheet and strategic alignment maintained: Backed by the $8.53M equity financing and $2.89M of warrant exercises completed in 2025, and after funding the 2025 exploration programs described above, the Company enters 2026 with a solid treasury, a simplified warrant overhang, and two ~19% strategic shareholders (Kinross and Bollinger) aligned with a multi-year Wyoming exploration strategy, providing a strong platform for continued growth and future funding initiatives as results are delivered.



Closing Remarks

2025 was a year of foundational execution. With supportive shareholders, strong technical momentum, successful execution, and a solid financial position, Relevant Gold is entering 2026 with clear objectives and the tools in place to advance its district-scale vision.

On behalf of our team, thank you for your continued trust and support. We look forward to keeping you updated as results are reported and milestones achieved.

On behalf of Relevant Gold,

Rob Bergmann

CEO, Relevant Gold Corp.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company founded by experienced exploration geologists and operated by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation for shareholders. Relevant Gold is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of district-scale gold projects in the state of Wyoming - one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally.

On behalf of Relevant Gold Corp.,

Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer

More information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information about Relevant Gold Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at www.relevantgoldcorp.com or contact Rob Bergmann, President and CEO, or Kristopher Jensen, Manager of Investor Relations, at 763-760-4886 or by email at investorrelations@relevantgoldcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Historical Information

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of Relevant Gold Corp. ("Relevant" or "Relevant Gold" or "the Company"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward-looking information except as required by law. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

