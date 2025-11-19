Relevant Gold Corp.: Relevant Gold VTEM Survey Expands to South Pass

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Relevant Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC)(OTCQB:RGCCF) ("Relevant Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for its >35,000-acre South Pass Gold Camp in west-central Wyoming. The Company has initiated a combined airborne high-resolution Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) and magnetics survey to acquire high-resolution data to aid in identifying secondary structures, conductive, and magnetic anomalies and refine drill targets across the South Pass gold camp. All VTEM data collection is expected to conclude at both South Pass and Bradley Peak in Q4 2025. The Company has also completed systematic geological mapping, rock chip sampling, and soil sampling campaigns in South Pass aimed at continuing to define exploration targets for 2026 drill planning. Assays for these are pending.

"These initiatives are designed to unlock the full potential of the high-grade and grossly underexplored South Pass gold district," said Relevant Gold CEO Rob Bergmann. "Results from our sampling and drilling programs to date have confirmed high-grade, gold-bearing structures surrounded by broad, shallow zones of lower-grade mineralization. We expect the upcoming surface sampling to highlight additional gold zones, and the planned geophysical work will help us see deeper into known structures and define new targets for our 2026 drilling program."

South Pass Exploration Update

Gold mineralization at South Pass is strongly correlated with sulfide-bearing shear structures (arsenopyrite-pyrrhotite-pyrite) and quartz veins hosted within the Miners Delight Formation. The 2025 exploration program utilized a combination of airborne VTEM magnetics, geologic mapping, and geochemistry sampling programs to identify new gold zones and provide needed infilling along known mineralized structures.

Airborne Geophysics

The VTEM survey is a 2,807 line-km survey using 75 m line spacing, designed to cover the majority of the South Pass camp. This will provide high-resolution conductivity and magnetic datasets, helping to identify concealed structures and anomalies, significantly enhancing drill planning and target ranking.

This survey is being flown by Geotech Ltd. in conjunction with the previously announced survey program at Bradley Peak (news release - September 5, 2025), which received $226,533 USD in matching grant funds from the Wyoming Energy Matching Funds (EMF) program (news release - July 2, 2025).

Lewiston Geology Mapping and Rock Chip Sampling

Geologic mapping, combined with rock chip sampling was undertaken in the southern Lewiston sub-project area to characterize areas with limited data and follow up on surface features intersected in 2024 drilling at Burr (news release -December 18, 2024). A total of 446 rock chip samples were collected and submitted to MSA Labs in Elko, Nevada for gold and pathfinder element analysis. Results will be reported when received.

Windy Flats Soil Sampling

A total of 1,400 soil samples were collected along 8 survey lines totaling ~32 line km to help identify anomalies that could reflect concealed mineralized shear structures. Samples were spaced at 25 m intervals on north-south oriented lines spaced every 300 m. Samples are being analyzed with a portable Niton XL5 X-Ray Fluorescence detector for pathfinder elements including: As, Cu and Zn.

Next Steps

Airborne VTEM survey flights are expected to be completed in Q4 2025. Initial results and interpretations are anticipated in Q1 2026.

Geochemical sampling and mapping results and assays are expected in Q4 2025.

Data analysis, interpretations and target analysis expected in Q1 2026.

Lewiston Project Highlights

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company founded by experienced exploration geologists and operated by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation for shareholders. Relevant Gold is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of district-scale gold projects in the state of Wyoming - one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally.

On behalf of Relevant Gold Corp.,

Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer

More information

For further information about Relevant Gold Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at www.relevantgoldcorp.com or contact Rob Bergmann, President and CEO, or Kristopher Jensen, Manager of Investor Relations, at 763-760-4886 or by email at investorrelations@relevantgoldcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Historical Information

