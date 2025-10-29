

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Storage (PSA) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $461.40 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $380.71 million, or $2.16 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to $1.224 billion from $1.187 billion last year.



Public Storage earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $461.40 Mln. vs. $380.71 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.62 vs. $2.16 last year. -Revenue: $1.224 Bln vs. $1.187 Bln last year.



