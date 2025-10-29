

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) released a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $8.5 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $288.7 million, or $2.31 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $697.2 million from $680.4 million last year.



Sun Communities Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $8.5 Mln. vs. $288.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.07 vs. $2.31 last year. -Revenue: $697.2 Mln vs. $680.4 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.34 - $0.42 Full year EPS guidance: $10.25 - $10.33



