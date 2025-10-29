

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Amplifon S.p.A. (AMP.MI) reported revenue updates for the first nine months on Wednesday.



Revenues of 1,743.8 million euros for the first nine months of 2025, nearly flat compared with 1,744.8 million euros a year earlier.



While adjusted net profit fell 18.4 percent to 109.6 million euros from 134.3 million euros, net profit fell 28.6 percent to 74.4 million euros from 104.2 million euros.



Adjusted EBIT dropped 13 percent to 199.1 million euros, while EBIT dropped 18.3 percent to 153.3 million euros. EBITDA decreased 4.3 percent from 407.8 million euros in 2024 to 390.4 million euros.



AMP.MI closed Wednesday's trading at 14.99 euros, down 0.35 euro or 2.25 percent on the Milan Stock Exchange.



