

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential Financial (PRU) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.431 billion, or $4.01 per share. This compares with $448 million, or $1.24 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Prudential Financial reported adjusted earnings of $1.521 billion or $4.26 per share for the period.



Prudential Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.431 Bln. vs. $448 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.01 vs. $1.24 last year.



