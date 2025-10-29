

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Markel Group Inc. (MKL) reported earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $751.33 million, or $59.25 per share. This compares with $904.95 million, or $66.25 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to $3.934 billion from $3.693 billion last year.



Markel Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $751.33 Mln. vs. $904.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: $59.25 vs. $66.25 last year. -Revenue: $3.934 Bln vs. $3.693 Bln last year.



