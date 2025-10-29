

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $502 million, or $2.40 per share. This compares with $432 million, or $2.07 per share, last year.



Excluding items, ServiceNow, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.010 billion or $4.82 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.27 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 21.8% to $3.407 billion from $2.797 billion last year.



ServiceNow, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $502 Mln. vs. $432 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.40 vs. $2.07 last year. -Revenue: $3.407 Bln vs. $2.797 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.420 - $3.430 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $12.835 -$12.845 Bln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News