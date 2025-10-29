CEO of eXoZymes to Present at Spartan Capital Securities' Second Annual Investor Conference

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Today, eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ) ("eXoZymes") - a pioneer of AI-engineered enzymes that can transform sustainable feedstock into nutraceuticals, medicines, and other essential chemicals - announced that CEO, Michael Heltzen, will present at the Spartan Capital Securities Investor Conference on November 3, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Participation by eXoZymes underscores the conference's mission to spotlight innovative companies and emerging market leaders positioned for long-term growth.

eXoZymes has developed a next gen biomanufacturing platform capable of producing highly valuable natural products. As a historic first, this cell-free platform offers the bioengineering tools and design-control to run nature's own natural enzyme pathways without living cells. AI is used to genetically optimize the cell-free enzymes - called exozymes - to thrive in a bioreactor outside the cell.

CEO of eXoZymes, Michael Heltzen, states, "By using the ingenuity of biology, coupled with AI, and combining it with the scalability of chemical engineering - we have solved the scaling bottleneck of synthetic biology. Our first flagship product is a natural product compound called NCT, which is a small molecule that burns fat and creates energy and has multiple positive indications towards metabolic diseases and gut health - global markets totaling over 100 billion dollars, combined. I'm excited to detail this to investors at Spartan' Capital's investor conference next week!"

Michael Heltzen will be presenting eXoZymes to investors on Monday, November 3, at 11:20-11:35 AM at Track 4 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

"We are delighted to feature eXoZymes at our second annual investor conference," said John D. Lowry, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spartan Capital Securities, LLC. "Spartan Capital has built its reputation on helping growth companies access the right investors and resources, and this conference is a powerful extension of that mission - bringing together high-quality issuers and serious capital providers under one roof."

Organized in partnership with B2i Digital, the conference will showcase more than 60 carefully selected companies across technology, healthcare, consumer, mining, precious metals, and other high-growth sectors. Over 500 institutional and high-net-worth investors are expected to attend.

"In collaboration with Spartan Capital's banking team, we invited eXoZymes to share their perspective with the investors in attendance," said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. "Their participation is part of our broader commitment to connecting investors with a diverse range of growth companies, supporting B2i Digital's core mission - combining the broad reach of digital marketing with the powerful impact of face-to-face investor engagement."

The event will feature main-stage presentations, expert panels, curated one-on-one meetings, and extensive networking sessions, creating meaningful opportunities for dialogue between growth companies and the investment community.

For more information about the conference and registration details, please visit Spartan Capital Investor Conference 2025 Registration

About Spartan Capital Securities, LLC

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC/MSRB) is a premier full-service financial firm offering expert investment advice to high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients. Known for its extensive market knowledge, strategic risk management, and personalized service, Spartan Capital and CEO John Lowry exemplify integrity and professionalism in the financial services industry.

Spartan Capital Securities Contact:

Kim Monchik

45 Broadway, 19th Floor

New York, NY 10006

https://spartancapital.com

212.293.0123

Info@spartancapital.com

https://www.facebook.com/spartancapital/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/spartan-capital-securities-llc/

https://x.com/SpartanCapSec

About B2i Digital, Inc.

B2i Digital, Inc. partners with leading investor conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its signature programs: Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert. Utilizing advanced digital marketing strategies, a network of 1.4 million investors, and highly targeted introductions, B2i Digital helps connect key stakeholders across the financial markets. The company was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, who previously served as both an Investment Banker at Maxim Group and its Chief Marketing Officer.

B2i Digital Contact:

David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.

https://b2idigital.com

212.579.4844 Office

david@b2idigital.com

About eXoZymes

Founded in 2019, the company has developed a biomanufacturing platform that - as a historic first - offers the tools and insights to design, engineer, control and optimize nature's own natural processes to produce chemical compounds, enabling the company's partners to upgrade traditional petro-chemical production methods with a new commercially scalable, sustainable, and eco-friendly alternative: exozymes.

Exozymes are advanced enzymes enhanced through AI and bioengineering to thrive in a bioreactor without using living cells. Exozymes can replace toxic petrochemical processes and inefficient biochemical extraction with sustainable and scalable biosolutions that transform biomass into essential chemicals, medicines, and biofuels.

By freeing enzyme-driven chemical reactions from the limitations imposed by cells, exozyme biosolutions eliminate the scaling bottleneck that has hampered commercial success in the synthetic biology (SynBio) space, making exozymes the next generation of biomanufacturing.

While the company, eXoZymes Inc., has introduced "exozymes" as a scientific concept, they are not trademarking the concept, as they view it as a new nomenclature for wide adoption for this next generation of biomanufacturing that eXoZymes aims to pioneer and be the market leader of.

Learn more on exozymes.com

eXoZymes contact

Lasse Görlitz, VP of Communications

(858) 319-7135

press@exozymes.com

eXoZymes Safe Harbor

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "potential," or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of eXoZymes' quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by eXoZymes from time to time by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and eXoZymes assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. eXoZymes does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

SOURCE: eXoZymes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/ceo-of-exozymes-to-present-at-spartan-capital-securities-second-annual-investor-confe-1093384