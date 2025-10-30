

EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $162.98 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $97.22 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.



Excluding items, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $170.29 million or $1.40 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 10.9% to $4.136 billion from $4.644 billion last year.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



