Washington, D.C., Oct 29, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Rail announced today that it is to become the first transportation company in the world to include NVIDIA's latest and most powerful platform - NVIDIA IGX Thor - in is its AI-led digital asset management platform, HMAX.The new IGX Thor platform will provide up to 8x higher AI compute and 2x better connectivity for Hitachi Rail's HMAX products.The world-leading industrial-grade system is enabling Hitachi Rail to offer customers enhanced, real-time edge AI processing for mission critical applications - that are fundamental to the operational running and optimizing the performance of trains, signalling and infrastructure.The integration of the NVIDIA IGX Thor platform in Hitachi Rail's HMAX platform allows powerful real time processing of very large volumes of data at the 'edge' (on the trains or infrastructure). Without this edge capability it could take up to ten days for data to be processed in Hitachi Rail's maintenance locations.By using cutting edge AI based algorithms, the HMAX platform ensures only relevant information is sent back to the operational control centers. This improved capability enables an unprecedented improvement in the speed that actionable insights can be shared with transport operators, dramatically enhancing the potential for railway optimization and predictive maintenance.Giuseppe Marino, Group CEO of Hitachi Rail, said:"AI and data are transforming railways. By adopting NVIDIA IGX Thor, we are bringing the world's most powerful industrial-grade, real-time AI performance directly to the edge, enabling operators better optimize their railways and infrastructure. This capability will strengthen reliability, efficiency and optimization for passengers and operators alike."The adoption of IGX Thor aligns with Hitachi's broader programme to apply trusted AI and data technologies across the transport ecosystem. In September 2024, the company launched HMAX, a digital asset management suite for trains, signalling and infrastructure.In September 2025, Hitachi Rail officially opened its $100M lighthouse digital factory just outside Washington D.C. to deliver the next generation of high quality metro trains for North America, while achieving operational excellence through Group's expertise and deployment of "physical-world AI".This latest initiative with NVIDIA builds on the Hitachi Group's focus to harness the power of AI infrastructure through its Lumada 3.0 solutions. Earlier this month, Hitachi Ltd. announced a partnership with OpenAI to develop sustainable power and cooling infrastructure for future AI data centres - reinforcing the Group's commitment to responsible, industrial-scale AI.By showcasing powerful digital and transformative technologies for customers and partners, the Hitachi Group aims to address customer challenges internationally as One Hitachi, further expanding and deploying HMAX across a wide range of industries and business sectors.About Hitachi, Ltd.Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT(Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors - Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries - and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024(ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.About Hitachi Rail:Hitachi Rail is committed to driving the sustainable mobility transition and has a clear focus on partnering with customers to rethink mobility. Its mission is to help every passenger, customer and community enjoy the benefits of more connected, seamless and sustainable transport.With revenues of over 7bn and 24,000 employees across more than 50 countries, Hitachi Rail is a trusted partner to the world's best transport organisations. The company's reach is global, but the business is local - with success built on developing local talent and investing in people and communities.Its international capabilities and expertise span every part of the urban, mainline and freight rail ecosystems - from high quality manufacturing and maintenance of rolling stock to secure digital signalling, smart operations and payment systems.Hitachi Rail, famous for Japan's iconic high speed bullet train, draws on the digital and AI expertise of Hitachi Group companies to accelerate innovation and develop new technologies. Hitachi Group's revenues for FY2024 (ended March31, 2025) totalled 581.6 bn / 9,783.3 bn, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide.Find out more by visiting hitachirail.com or our press site here.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.