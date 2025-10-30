

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.(OPHLF, 4528.T) on Thursday reported a rise in earnings and revenue for the first half. In addition, the company has reaffirmed its annual outlook.



For the six-month period to September 30, the drug maker posted a net income of JPY 40.089 billion, or JPY 85.28 per share, higher than JPY 37.435 billion, or JPY 79.66 per share, in the same period last year.



Core profit stood at JPY 53.821 billion, or JPY 114.56 per basic share, compared with JPY 51.012 billion, or JPY 108.61 per basic share, in the previous year.



Operating income stood at JPY 52.069 billion as against the prior year's JPY 48.788 billion. Revenue was JPY 257.136 billion, up from JPY 240.339 billion a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company still expects to post a net income of JPY 67 billion, up 33.9% from last year. Basic income per share is still anticipated to be at JPY 142.62.



Ono Pharmaceutical continues to project to register annual revenue of JPY 490 billion, up 0.6% from last year.



The company still anticipates an annual core profit of JPY 91 billion, up 0.7% from last year.



For the full year, the drug maker still plans to pay a total dividend of JPY 80 per share, unchanged from last year's JPY 80 per share.



