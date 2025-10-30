u-blox AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Changes in u-blox's Executive Committee



30-Oct-2025 / 07:18 CET/CEST

The Board of Directors and CEO Stephan Zizala have mutually agreed that he will step down from his position as CEO at the end of 2025 to pursue a new professional opportunity. Camila Japur, Chief Financial Officer, and Andreas Thiel, Head of Business Units and co-founder of u-blox, will jointly assume the roles of co-CEOs, leading the company with clearly defined responsibilities. As part of the ongoing acquisition process by Advent International, the firm intends to appoint Stephan Zizala as member of the future Board of Directors of u-blox. The Board of Directors extends its sincere gratitude to Stephan Zizala for his dedication and the successful transformation of the company. During his tenure, u-blox has consistently and successfully focused on its market-leading and profitable core business. The long-term growth and profitability outlook remain highly attractive. The Board wishes the new management team all the best in leading u-blox into its next phase of success. For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Rafael Duarte Phone: +41 43 547 0693 rafael.duarte@u-blox.com u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact.

www.u-blox.com Join us on social media - X , Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Instagram . Disclaimer

