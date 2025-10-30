

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HD Hyundai Marine Solution Co. (443060.KS) reported that its third quarter net income was 79.8 billion Korean won, an increase of 36.4% from last year. Operating income was 93.6 billion won, up 12.2%. The company said its record-high results were driven by Core Businesses.



Third quarter revenue was 513.2 billion korean won, up 11.3% from prior year. Revenue of core was 301.2 billion won, up 7.5% from previous year. Bunkering revenue grew 17.0% from last year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News