

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Knorr-Bremse AG (KBX.DE, KNRRY.PK, KNBHF.PK) reported that its third quarter net income rose to 153 million euros from last year's 140 million euros, with earnings per share improving to 0.89 euros from 0.81 euros in the prior year.



But quarterly revenues declined to 1.883 billion euros from 1.910 billion euros last year.



Knorr-Bremse confirmed its EBIT and cash flow guidance for the 2025 fiscal year. This is based on the assumption of stable geopolitical and macroeconomic environments, exchange rates at the level of October 2025 and no major impacts from possible tariffs. The company expects revenues of between 7.800 billion euros and 8.100 billion euros, an operating EBIT margin of 12.5% to 13.5% and a free cash flow of between 700 million euros and 800 million euros.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News