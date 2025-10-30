

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Covestro Group (1COV.DE, CVVTF.PK) posted a third quarter loss attributable to shareholders of 47 million euros compared to profit of 33 million euros, last year. Loss per share was 0.25 euros compared to profit of 0.17 euros. EBITDA declined to 242 million euros from 287 million euros. Group sales declined by 12.0% in the third quarter of 2025, to 3.17 billion euros, driven mainly by a lower selling price level, which had a negative effect of 7.0% on sales.



For 2025, Covestro Group projects EBITDA between 700 million and 800 million euros, updated from prior guidance of between 700 million and 1.1 billion euros.



