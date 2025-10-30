

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - TotalEnergies reported third quarter net income of - TotalEnergies share - of $3.68 billion compared to $2.29 billion, previous year. Earnings per share was $1.64 compared to $0.96. Adjusted net income - TotalEnergies share - was $3.98 billion compared to $4.07 billion, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.77 compared to $1.74.



Third quarter sales were $48.69 billion compared to $52.02 billon, last year. Revenues from sales were $43.84 billion compared to $47.43 billion.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News